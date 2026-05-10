Watch: TWS Takes 2nd Win For 'You, You' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By BABYMONSTER, NCT WISH, And More

TWS has won a second music show trophy for “You, You”!

On the May 10 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors,” and TWS’s “You, You.” TWS ultimately took the win with a total of 4,743 points.

Congratulations to TWS! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included BABYMONSTER, NCT WISH, CORTIS, ILLIT, Billlie, CRAVITY, NEXZ, Lee Chae Yeon, XngHan&Xoul. NAZE, KIIRAS, UNCHILD, YUHZ, ifeye, Gavy NJ, ORBIT, and Lee Ye Joon.

Check out their performances below!

BABYMONSTER – “CHOOM”

NCT WISH – “Sticky” and “Ode to Love”

CORTIS – “TNT” and “REDRED”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

Billlie – “ZAP”

CRAVITY – “AWAKE”

NEXZ – “Mmchk”

Lee Chae Yeon – “No Tears On The Dancefloor”

XngHan&Xoul – “Glow”

NAZE – “People Talk”

KIIRAS – “TA TA”

UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”

YUHZ – “Rush Rush”

ifeye – “Hazy (Daisy)”

Gavy NJ – “He Broke Up”

ORBIT – “DADADA” (Korean version)

Lee Ye Joon – “Living in the same time”