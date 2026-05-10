Watch: TWS Takes 2nd Win For "You, You" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By BABYMONSTER, NCT WISH, And More
TWS has won a second music show trophy for “You, You”!
On the May 10 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors,” and TWS’s “You, You.” TWS ultimately took the win with a total of 4,743 points.
Congratulations to TWS! Watch their performance, win, and full encore below:
Other performers on today’s show included BABYMONSTER, NCT WISH, CORTIS, ILLIT, Billlie, CRAVITY, NEXZ, Lee Chae Yeon, XngHan&Xoul. NAZE, KIIRAS, UNCHILD, YUHZ, ifeye, Gavy NJ, ORBIT, and Lee Ye Joon.
Check out their performances below!
BABYMONSTER – “CHOOM”
NCT WISH – “Sticky” and “Ode to Love”
CORTIS – “TNT” and “REDRED”
ILLIT – “It’s Me”
Billlie – “ZAP”
CRAVITY – “AWAKE”
NEXZ – “Mmchk”
Lee Chae Yeon – “No Tears On The Dancefloor”
XngHan&Xoul – “Glow”
NAZE – “People Talk”
KIIRAS – “TA TA”
UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”
YUHZ – “Rush Rush”
ifeye – “Hazy (Daisy)”
Gavy NJ – “He Broke Up”
ORBIT – “DADADA” (Korean version)
Lee Ye Joon – “Living in the same time”