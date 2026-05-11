Heeseung's Agency Confirms Plans For His Solo Debut As EVAN

EVAN (Heeseung), formerly of the group ENHYPEN, is returning as a solo artist next month!

On May 11, an official from EVAN’s agency BELIFT LAB stated, “EVAN is preparing new music aimed for a June release,” adding, “We will provide further details through a future announcement.”

EVAN originally debuted in 2020 as a member of ENHYPEN. He departed the group on March 10, 2026 and changed his stage name from Heeseung to EVAN.

Having already demonstrated his capabilities in songwriting, composing, and producing through tracks such as “Highway 1009” and “Dial Tragedy” during his time with the group, attention is focused on what kind of music he will present as a solo artist this coming June.

Stay tuned for more updates!

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