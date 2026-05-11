ALPHA DRIVE ONE Previews Official Light Stick

ALPHA DRIVE ONE has shared a sneak peek of their very first official light stick!

On May 11, ALPHA DRIVE ONE unveiled a preview image teasing their official light stick. More details will be revealed on May 15 at 2 p.m. KST.

The release of ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s first official light stick comes ahead of their upcoming first fan concert tour “STAR ROAD” as well as their upcoming prologue single album “No School Tomorrow.”

Check out the preview below!

Watch the birth of ALPHA DRIVE ONE on “BOYS II PLANET” on Viki below:

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