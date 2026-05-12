'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier' Kicks Off With Strong Premiere Ratings

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is off to a strong start!

According to Nielsen Korea, the May 11 premiere episode of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 5.8 percent, kicking off to a strong start.

“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is a military fantasy-comedy drama that tells the story of army cook Kang Sung Jae (Park Ji Hoon). When a mysterious quest window pops up in front of him one day, Private Kang Sung Jae begins an unexpected journey that will lead him down the path toward becoming a legendary cook.

Following the reveal of the culprit, ENA’s “The Scarecrow” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 6.5 percent, a small decrease from the previous episode’s rating and personal best record of 7.4 percent, which also broke ENA’s record for the highest viewership ratings ever achieved by an ENA Monday-Tuesday drama.

Watch the premiere of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki:

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Also catch up with “The Scarecrow” below:

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