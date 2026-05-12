May Drama Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for dramas!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 21 popular dramas, using big data collected from April 12 to May 12.
“Perfect Crown” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,314,750. High-ranking phrases in the drama’s keyword analysis included “Byeon Woo Seok,” “IU,” and “OST,” while its highest-ranking related terms included “success,” “pioneer,” and “awkward.” The show’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 90.58 percent positive reactions.
Meanwhile, “Recipe for Love” took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,585,562 for May.
“The Scarecrow” came in at a close third, debuting on the list with a brand reputation index of 4,418,691.
“Our Happy Days” ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 4,189,662, while “Phantom Lawyer” rounded out the top five with a score of 3,651,840.
Check out the top 21 for this month below!
- “Perfect Crown”
- “Recipe for Love”
- “The Scarecrow”
- “Our Happy Days”
- “Phantom Lawyer”
- “First Man”
- “If Wishes Could Kill”
- “Filing for Love”
- “Doctor Shin”
- “Pearl in Red”
- “Sold Out on You”
- “Bloodhounds 2”
- “Yumi’s Cells 3”
- “We Are All Trying Here”
- “Climax”
- “Gold Land”
- “My Royal Nemesis”
- “Reverse”
- “Weak Hero”
- “Lovely Runner”
- “Cabbage Your Life”
Start watching “The Scarecrow” with subtitles on Viki below:
And “Filing for Love” here:
Or binge-watch all of “Phantom Lawyer” here:
And all of “Yumi’s Cells 3” below!