'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier' Ratings Rise For 2nd Episode + 'The Scarecrow' Hits New High

tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” is on the rise!

On May 12, the new drama starring Park Ji Hoon saw an increase in viewership for its second episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” rose to an average nationwide rating of 6.2 percent for the night.

Meanwhile, ENA’s “The Scarecrow” once again climbed to its highest ratings yet. The latest episode of the mystery thriller scored an average nationwide rating of 7.444, breaking its own record for the highest viewership ratings ever achieved by an ENA Monday-Tuesday drama.

Congratulations to the casts and crews of both shows!

Watch the first two episodes of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And catch up on “The Scarecrow” below:

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