Yoo Hae Jin Makes Heartfelt Donation For Cancer Patients

Yoo Hae Jin has extended a warm helping hand to cancer patients!

On May 13, Asan Medical Center announced, “Yoo Hae Jin has donated 100 million won [approximately $67,100] for the treatment of patients battling cancer.”

The donation will be used to develop advanced cancer treatment systems and to create a better healthcare environment at Asan Medical Center.

Regarding the donation, Yoo Hae Jin said, “I decided to provide support in the hopes that patients will be able to get through their difficult battles with the disease and return to their normal daily lives.” He added, “I hope that patients can receive treatment comfortably and safely in a better environment.”

Back in 2022 when COVID-19 was widespread, Yoo Hae Jin donated 50 million won (approximately $33,550) to Asan Medical Center to support healthcare workers and help treat pediatric patients. He also made an additional 50 million won donation in 2023. Including the latest contribution, Yoo Hae Jin has donated a total of 200 million won (approximately $134,200) to Asan Medical Center.

Earlier this month, Yoo Hae Jin received the Grand Prize at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awardsfor his role in the record-breaking film “The King’s Warden.”

Watch Yoo Hae Jin’s hit film “Exhuma” on Viki below:

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