Kang Mina Reported To Reunite With Byeon Woo Seok In “Solo Leveling” Live-Action Adaptation + Agency Briefly Responds

Kang Mina may star in a new drama!

On May 13, a media outlet reported that Kang Mina would appear in Netflix’s upcoming original series “Solo Leveling.”

In response to the report, her agency Story J Company stated, “Nothing has been confirmed [regarding her appearance in ‘Solo Leveling’].”

“Solo Leveling,” which originally began as a web novel before being adapted into a webtoon and an animated series, tells the story of Sung Jin Woo, an E-rank Hunter—the lowest tier among those who protect the real world from monsters beyond the mysterious Gates. After a near-death experience, he gains extraordinary abilities, and as he levels up, he becomes humanity’s unexpected hope.

It was previously confirmed that Byeon Woo Seok will lead the series as Sung Jin Woo, while Han So Hee is currently in talks for the role of Cha Hae In. Kang You Seok is also in talks for the role Yoo Jin Ho.

Kang Mina debuted as a member of the group I.O.I. She recently appeared in Netflix’s original series “If Wishes Could Kill,” where she played Im Na Ri. She previously worked with Byeon Woo Seok in “Moonshine” and short drama “History of walking Upright.”

Stay tuned for more updates on the drama!

While waiting, watch Kang Mina in “Usury Academy” with subtitles on Viki:

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