Park Bo Young Holds Kim Sung Cheol At Gunpoint As Lee Kwang Soo Enters The Fight For Gold In “Gold Land”

“Gold Land” has teased a fierce clash between its characters in newly released stills!

“Gold Land” follows Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle—not just with others, but with her own growing desire to keep the gold.

Spoilers

The newly unveiled stills capture the shocking moment when Hee Joo points a gun at Woo Gi (Kim Sung Cheol). Woo Gi finally comes face-to-face with the gold bars after discovering that they are hidden inside a mine, raising curiosity about how his relationship with Hee Joo will change moving forward.

Until now, Hee Joo and Woo Gi have been beloved for their sibling-like chemistry, but cracks are beginning to form between them. Will Woo Gi ultimately betray Hee Joo after getting his hands on the gold?

To make matters worse, Director Park (Lee Kwang Soo) also arrives at the mine, sending the situation spiraling further out of control. Once he realizes the gold bars are hidden there as well, the three characters—each driven by greed—find themselves on a direct collision course.

In particular, the intense chase and brutal action sequences between Woo Gi and Director Park as they fight for the gold are expected to maximize the drama’s suspense. Adding another layer of unpredictability, Do Kyung (Lee Hyun Wook), who escaped from the hospital, also begins making moves toward Hee Joo.

The production team shared, “In Episode 6, all of the drama’s key characters will finally collide head-on. Their obsession and greed surrounding the gold bars will spiral out of control, leading to a series of unpredictable choices. Another important point to watch is the process of the characters beginning to doubt one another and fall apart.”

Episodes 5 and 6 of “Gold Land” will air on May 13.

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Young in “Doom at Your Service” on Viki below:

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