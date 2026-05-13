May Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from April 14 to May 14.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 10,608,366. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Mexico concert,” and “ARIRANG,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “sing along,” “perform,” and “record.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 95.53 percent positive reactions.

IVE also maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,538,659 for May.

BLACKPINK rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 5,121,648, marking a 14.74 percent increase in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN took fourth place for May with a brand reputation index of 3,450,894.

Finally, CORTIS shot to fifth place with a brand reputation index of 2,951,892, marking a whopping 201.71 percent increase in their score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And check out SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below:

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