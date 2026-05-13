May Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 13, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for all idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various idol groups, using big data collected from April 14 to May 14.

BTS held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 10,608,366. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “Mexico concert,” and “ARIRANG,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “sing along,” “perform,” and “record.” BTS’s positivity-negativity analysis revealed a score of 95.53 percent positive reactions.

IVE also maintained their position at second place with a brand reputation index of 5,538,659 for May.

BLACKPINK rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 5,121,648, marking a 14.74 percent increase in their score since last month.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN took fourth place for May with a brand reputation index of 3,450,894.

Finally, CORTIS shot to fifth place with a brand reputation index of 2,951,892, marking a whopping 201.71 percent increase in their score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. BTS
  2. IVE
  3. BLACKPINK
  4. SEVENTEEN
  5. CORTIS
  6. TWICE
  7. LE SSERAFIM
  8. BIGBANG
  9. ENHYPEN
  10. ILLIT
  11. Stray Kids
  12. KiiiKiii
  13. aespa
  14. Wanna One
  15. Red Velvet
  16. KISS OF LIFE
  17. EXO
  18. Apink
  19. fromis_9
  20. SHINee
  21. INFINITE
  22. THE BOYZ
  23. TWS
  24. BTOB
  25. ATEEZ
  26. OH MY GIRL
  27. Girls’ Generation
  28. NMIXX
  29. H1-KEY
  30. i-dle

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out SEVENTEEN’s variety show “NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN” below:

Watch Now

aespa
Apink
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTOB
BTS
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
EXO
fromis_9
Girls' Generation
H1-KEY
i-dle
ILLIT
INFINITE
IVE
KiiiKiii
KISS OF LIFE
NMIXX
Oh My Girl
Red Velvet
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
Stray Kids
THE BOYZ
TWICE
TWS
Wanna One

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