Namkoong Min And Lee Seol’s Upcoming Thriller Romance Drama Confirms Premiere Date

Namkoong Min and Lee Seol’s upcoming drama “The Completion of Marriage” (literal title) has confirmed its premiere date!

On May 14, IZE reported that “The Completion of Marriage” will premiere on July 4 at 9:20 p.m. KST as KBS2’s new Saturday-Sunday mini-series.

A KBS representative confirmed, “‘The Completion of Marriage’ will premiere on July 4.”

Starring Namkoong Min, Lee Seol, and Kim Dae Myeung, “The Completion of Marriage” is a romance thriller that follows a man who becomes entangled in a desperate fight against a ruthless criminal in order to rescue his wife, who is kidnapped just before their divorce.

Namkoong Min will lead the drama as a former neurosurgeon turned hospital director who risks his life in a relentless pursuit to save his wife. Lee Seol is starring as his kidnapped wife.

This will officially mark the return of KBS2’s weekend mini-series for the first time in approximately five months since the conclusion of “To My Beloved Thief” in February.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in his hit drama “My Dearest” on Viki:

Watch Now

And Lee Seol’s drama “Between Him and Her” below:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)