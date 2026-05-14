Watch: CORTIS Takes 4th Win And Triple Crown For 'REDRED' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By aespa, NMIXX, And More

CORTIS has won their fourth music show trophy for “REDRED”!

On the May 14 episode of the Mnet music show, the candidates for first place were BABYMONSTER’s “CHOOM” and CORTIS’s “REDRED.” CORTIS ultimately took the prize with a total of 10,160 points.

This is the third time that “REDRED” has taken first place on “M Countdown,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown”!

Congratulations to CORTIS! Watch the winner announcement and full encore below:

Today’s performers included CORTIS, BABYMONSTER, aespa, NMIXX, BOYNEXTDOOR, Billlie, ILLIT, TWS, FLARE U, NAZE, B:DAWN, XngHan&Xoul, UNCHILD, 82MAJOR, YOUNITE, YUHZ, ChaDongHyeop, CrazAngel, KIIRAS, H//PE PRINCESS.

Check out their performances below!

CORTIS – “TNT”

BABYMONSTER – “CHOOM”

aespa – “WDA (Whole Different Animal)”

NMIXX – “Heavy Serenade”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “ddok ddok ddok”

Billlie – “ZAP”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

FLARE U – “WAY 2 U”

TWS – “You, You”

NAZE – “People Talk”

B:DAWN – “BEOM”

XngHan&Xoul – “Glow”

UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”

82MAJOR – “Sign”

YOUNITE – “POSE!”

YUHZ – “Rush Rush”

ChaDongHyeop – “Doogeundae”

CrazAngel – “Picasso”

KIIRAS – “TA TA”

H//PE PRINCESS – “Stolen” (Korean Version)