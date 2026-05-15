Yoon Hyun Min Reported Along With Kim So Yeon And Kim Ji Suk For New Drama

Actor Yoon Hyun Min is currently in talks to star in a new drama!

On May 15, a media outlet reported that Yoon Hyun Min will star in JTBC’s upcoming drama “Rediscovery of Love” (literal title).

In response to the report, his agency ANIC ENT stated that Yoon Hyun Min received an offer to star in the new drama “Rediscovery of Love” and is positively reviewing his offer.

“Rediscovery of Love” will tell the story of a divorced couple who end up living in a share house and working at the same hotel, leading them to rediscover one another.

Previously in April, Kim So Yeon and Kim Ji Suk were reported to star in the drama as the leads. Kim So Yeon’s agency stated that she is currently in talks, while Kim Ji Suk’s agency has not responded. Although specific details about the character offered to Yoon Hyun Min have not been disclosed, it is reported that he would be a lead actor, driving the plot alongside Kim So Yeon and Kim Ji Suk.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Yoon Hyun Min and Kim So Yeon in “Filing for Innocence”:

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