Watch: CORTIS Takes 5th Win For “REDRED' On 'Music Bank'; Performances By BOYNEXTDOOR, FLARE U, And More

CORTIS has won their fifth music show trophy for “REDRED”!

On the May 15 episode of “Music Bank,” the candidates for first place were CORTIS’s “REDRED” and ILLIT’s “It’s Me.” CORTIS ultimately took the prize with a total of 12,244 points.

Congratulations to CORTIS! Watch the winner announcement and full encore below!

Performers on today’s show included CORTIS, aespa, NMIXX, BOYNEXTDOOR, Billlie, ILLIT, TWS, FLARE U, NAZE, XngHan&Xoul, UNCHILD, 82MAJOR, YOUNITE, YUHZ, ChaDongHyeop, Forestella, and H//PE PRINCESS.

Watch the performances below:

CORTIS – “REDRED”

aespa – “WDA (Whole Different Animal)”

NMIXX – “Heavy Serenade” and “Crescendo”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “ddok ddok ddok”

Billlie – “ZAP”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

TWS – “You, You”

FLARE U – “WAY 2 U”

NAZE – “People Talk”

XngHan&Xoul – “Glow”

UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”

82MAJOR – “Sign”

YOUNITE – “POSE!”

YUHZ – “Rush Rush”

ChaDongHyeop – “Doogeundae”

Forestella – “Armageddon”

H//PE PRINCESS – “Stolen” (Korean Version)

Watch full episodes of “Music Bank” with English subtitles below:

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