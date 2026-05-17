'Perfect Crown' And 'Yumi's Cells 3' Top Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings For 3rd Week

“Perfect Crown” and “Yumi’s Cells 3” once again dominated this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

For the fifth week in a row, MBC’s “Perfect Crown” remained No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “Perfect Crown” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its leads also continued their reign over the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Byeon Woo Seok and IU swapped places to take No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

The next spots on both lists went to tvN’s “Yumi’s Cells 3,” which remained No. 2 on the drama list in its final week on air. Meanwhile, leads Kim Jae Won and Kim Go Eun took No. 3 and No. 4 respectively on the actor list.

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” maintained its position at No. 3 on the drama list, with stars Koo Kyo Hwan and Go Youn Jung ranking No. 7 and No. 9 respectively on the actor list.

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” debuted at No. 4 on this week’s drama list, while leading lady Lim Ji Yeon entered the actor list at No. 6.

tvN’s “Filing for Love” held steady at No. 5 on the drama list, with leads Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung taking No. 5 and No. 8 respectively on the actor list.

Finally, tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Solider” debuted at No. 9 on the drama list, and star Park Ji Hoon entered the actor list at No. 10.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

MBC “Perfect Crown” tvN “Yumi’s Cells 3” JTBC “We Are All Trying Here” SBS “My Royal Nemesis” tvN “Filing for Love” ENA “The Scarecrow” Netflix “If Wishes Could Kill” SBS “Sold Out on You” tvN “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” Disney+ “Gold Land”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Byeon Woo Seok (“Perfect Crown”) IU (“Perfect Crown”) Kim Jae Won (“Yumi’s Cells 3”) Kim Go Eun (“Yumi’s Cells 3”) Shin Hae Sun (“Filing for Love”) Lim Ji Yeon (“My Royal Nemesis”) Koo Kyo Hwan (“We Are All Trying Here”) Gong Myoung (“Filing for Love”) Go Youn Jung (“We Are All Trying Here”) Park Ji Hoon (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”)

Binge-watch all of “Yumi’s Cells 3” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or start watching “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” here:

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You can also catch up on “Filing for Love” here:

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And “The Scarecrow” below!

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