BTS Continues Record-Breaking Run In Top 10 Of Billboard 200

BTS’s “ARIRANG” is holding steady in the top 10 of the Billboard 200!

On May 17 local time, Billboard announced that BTS’s latest album “ARIRANG” was now spending its eighth consecutive week on the Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States, at No. 8.

“ARIRANG,” which initially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 back in March, is the first album by a Korean artist ever to spend eight weeks in the top 10.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “ARIRANG” earned a total of 44,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on May 14.

Congratulations to BTS!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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