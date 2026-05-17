Watch: WJSN's Dayoung Meets Up With RIIZE In 'The Manager' Preview

WJSN’s Dayoung will be sharing a peek inside her home and everyday life on MBC’s “The Manager”!

In a newly released preview for next week’s episode of “The Manager,” the popular reality show follows Dayoung as she goes about a busy day. After waking up at 5 a.m., Dayoung is seen diligently studying English with a facial mask on as her manager explains that she studies every morning. Next on her schedule is a couple of online meetings, after which Dayoung works out at home on an empty stomach before heading out for the day.

Dayoung’s manager shares that the singer traveled to the United States to work on her new solo music on her own, and Dayoung mentions that one of the backup dancers in her music video is Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh.

Next, Dayoung’s manager remarks that she probably filmed about 10 times the number of challenges that most singers would film for one round of promotions. In order to film yet another challenge, Dayoung then heads to SM Entertainment in order to dance together with the members of RIIZE.

Dayoung’s episode of “The Manager” will air on May 23 at 11:10 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch Dayoung in her drama “Love Revolution” on Viki below:

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And watch RIIZE’s variety show “BOSS RIIZE” below:

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