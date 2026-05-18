Watch: “Moving 2” Announces Full Cast With Script Reading Video

The second season of Disney+’s “Moving” has officially begun filming!

On May 18, the production team of “Moving 2” released a video from its first script reading session, revealing the full cast lineup.

Based on the webtoon of the same name by writer Kang Full, “Moving” is a superhero action drama about teenagers with hidden superhuman powers and their parents who harbor painful secrets from their pasts.

While Season 1 focused on younger leads like Bong Seok (Lee Jung Ha), Hui Soo (Go Youn Jung), and Gang Hoon (Kim Do Hoon), the upcoming season is expected to shift its focus more toward newly introduced characters and the adult generation who have returned to their daily lives following the “Jeongwon High School Incident,” as they move to protect their loved ones while facing new threats.

The series will be directed by Kim Seong Hun, known for the Netflix series “Kingdom” as well as the films “Ransomed,” “Tunnel,” and “A Hard Day.” He joins the project as a new addition, replacing director Park In Je who led Season 1.

The star-studded cast lineup has also been unveiled. Ryu Seung Ryong, Han Hyo Joo, Zo In Sung, Cha Tae Hyun, Ryu Seung Bum, Go Youn Jung, Kim Do Hoon, Kim Sung Kyun, Shim Dal Gi, Moon Sung Geun, Kim Jong Soo, Park Byung Eun, Kim Shin Rok, Lee Ho Jung, Park Kwang Jae, Kim Gook Hee, Kim Hee Won, Shin Jae Hwi, and Park Han Sol will be returning in Season 2.

Notably, it has been confirmed that Won Gyu Bin will take over the role of Bong Seok, replacing actor Lee Jung Ha who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. In addition, Sul Kyung Gu, Lee Hee Joon, Ryu Hye Young, Roh Yoon Seo, Kim Sung Kyu, Kim Gun Woo, and Choi Yoon Ji have newly joined the cast.

Watch the video from the script reading below:

Are you excited for Season 2? Stay tuned for more updates!

Until then, check out Han Hyo Joo in “Hapiness”:

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And watch Kim Do Hoon in “Dear X”:

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Or Won Gyu Bin in “Bitch X Rich 2”:

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