Song Joong Ki Announced As Presenter For 35th Seoul Music Awards

Song Joong Ki will be partaking in this year’s Seoul Music Awards!

On May 18, the 35th Seoul Music Awards announced that Song Joong Ki will be attending the ceremony as a presenter. The announcement further shares that more presenters will be revealed soon.

Having impressed in countless hits including “Sungkyunkwan Scandal,” “Tree With Deep Roots,” “Descendants of the Sun,” “Vincenzo,” “Reborn Rich,” “My Youth,” and more, Song Joong Ki is currently gearing up for his next project “Love Cloud” (literal title).

Previously, it was announced that SUPER JUNIOR’s Leeteuk and KiiiKiii’s Leeseol will be hosting the ceremony, which will take place on June 20 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.

Check out the artist lineup so far here, and stay tuned for more updates!

Watch Song Joong Ki in “My Youth” below:

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