'The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier' And 'The Scarecrow' Are Neck And Neck In Monday Ratings Battle

The ratings race for Monday-Tuesday dramas is fiercer than ever!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 3 of tvN’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” rose to an average nationwide viewership rating of 7.2 percent. This is a 1.0 percent boost from last week’s rating of 6.2 percent, marking the drama’s new personal best for the third episode in a row.

Meanwhile, episode 9 of ENA’s “The Scarecrow” garnered an average nationwide rating of 7.2 percent, seeing a 0.2 percent dip from its previous episode’s personal best score of 7.4 percent.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”!

Watch the first three episodes of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” with subtitles on Viki:

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Also catch up on “The Scarecrow” below:

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