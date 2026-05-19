Stray Kids' 'Walkin On Water' Becomes Their 19th Group MV To Reach 100 Million Views

Another music video has joined Stray Kids’ 100 million club!

The group’s music video for “Walkin On Water” surpassed 100 million views on May 19 at approximately 5 p.m. KST. This is about one year, five months, and six days since its release on December 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. KST.

“Walkin On Water” is Stray Kids’ 19th full-group music video to hit 100 million views following “God’s Menu,” “MIROH,” “Back Door,” “My Pace,” “Thunderous,” “MANIAC,” “Hellevator,” “Christmas EveL,” “CASE 143,” “S-Class,” “LALALALA,” “CIRCUS,” “VENOM,” “Chk Chk Boom,” “MEGAVERSE,” “CHEESE,” “CEREMONY,” and “DO IT.“

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Watch the “Walkin On Water” music video again below: