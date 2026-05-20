May Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from April 1 to May 1.

KiiiKiii continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 1,154,671. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Gen Z vibe,” “404,” and “KiiiKiii FesTiiival,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “distinguish themselves,” “participate,” and “active.” KiiiKiii’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.17 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, TWS rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 930,321 for May.

Hearts2Hearts came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 904,097, while CORTIS followed in fourth with a score of 877,463.

Finally, ILLIT rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 776,045, marking a 3.94 percent increase in their score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!