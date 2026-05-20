May Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May Rookie Idol Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 20, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rookie idol groups!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of various rookie idol groups, using big data collected from April 1 to May 1.

KiiiKiii continued their reign at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 1,154,671. High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included “Gen Z vibe,” “404,” and “KiiiKiii FesTiiival,” while their highest-ranking related terms included “distinguish themselves,” “participate,” and “active.” KiiiKiii’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 92.17 percent positive reactions.

Meanwhile, TWS rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 930,321 for May.

Hearts2Hearts came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 904,097, while CORTIS followed in fourth with a score of 877,463.

Finally, ILLIT rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 776,045, marking a 3.94 percent increase in their score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. KiiiKiii
  2. TWS
  3. Hearts2Hearts
  4. CORTIS
  5. ILLIT
  6. KickFlip
  7. ALPHA DRIVE ONE
  8. ARTMS
  9. BABYMONSTER
  10. KATSEYE
  11. RESCENE
  12. Geenius
  13. izna
  14. idntt
  15. ifeye
  16. UNIS
  17. MEOVV
  18. Baby DONT Cry
  19. AtHeart
  20. SPIA
  21. NOWZ (formerly known as NOWADAYS)
  22. NEXZ
  23. HORI7ON
  24. eite
  25. AHOF
  26. SAY MY NAME
  27. BE BOYS
  28. CLOSE YOUR EYES
  29. IDID
  30. A1

AHOF
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
ARTMS
AtHeart
Baby DONT Cry
BABYMONSTER
BE BOYS
CLOSE YOUR EYES
CORTIS
eite
Geenius
Hearts2Hearts
HORI7ON
IDID
idntt
ifeye
ILLIT
izna
KATSEYE
KickFlip
KiiiKiii
MEOVV
NEXZ
NOWZ
RESCENE
SAY MY NAME
SPIA
TWS
UNIS

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