Variety Show “Iron Girls” To Return For Season 3 With Geum Sae Rok, Seol In Ah, Han Ji Hyeon, And Yeonwoo

tvN’s variety show “Iron Girls” is returning for its third season!

In the first season of “Iron Girls,” all members successfully completed a triathlon, while in the second season, they all became boxing champions. This season, they will be taking on short-track speed skating.

The new season’s lineup includes Geum Sae Rok and Seol In Ah, who appeared in the previous season, as well as new cast members Han Ji Hyeon and Yeonwoo.

Geum Sae Rok, who was initially considered the weakest member last season due to physical limitations despite her burning passion, ultimately created a true comeback story by winning a gold medal in the boxing competition. She will once again take on intense training with her positive mindset.

Seol In Ah, dubbed an “all-around athletic genius” for conquering both triathlon and boxing, will also dive into the speed battle on the ice. Last season, she won the Best Athlete in Her 20s award at the Korea Sports Council President’s National Amateur Boxing Competition and was also nominated for the Best Female Entertainer Award at the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards. Anticipation is high for what kind of determination and strength she will display on the rink.

Notably, this will mark Han Ji Hyeon’s first fixed variety show appearance. During a previous drama shoot, Han Ji Hyeon underwent training herself and filmed action scenes without a stunt double, so attention is now focused on her athletic ability and stamina, which have yet to be fully revealed.

Lastly, Yeonwoo will also be joining the cast this season. Yeonwoo has a unique background as a former track and field athlete who even competed as a regional representative during her childhood. Attention is focused on what kind of performance she will deliver on the ice, where even a difference of 0.01 seconds can determine the color of a medal.

“Iron Girls 3” is scheduled to premiere in the second half of the year.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki below!

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And Geum Sae Rok in “Iron Family” on Viki:

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