62nd Baeksang Arts Awards Announces Nominees

62nd Baeksang Arts Awards Announces Nominees

TV/Film
Apr 13, 2026
by D Kim

Nominees have been announced for the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards!

The Broadcast, Movie, Theater, and Musical candidates were chosen among productions that aired or were released between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026. For broadcasts, candidates were chosen among programs that have aired at least one third of the series as of March 31. For Best New Actor, those who have starred in no more than three productions were eligible to be nominated. Productions that were excluded last year because they were released during the screening period were also included in this year’s pool.

Check out the nominees below:

Broadcast

Best Drama

  • tvN “Our Unwritten Seoul”
  • JTBC “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”
  • Netflix “You and Everything Else”
  • Disney+ “Low Life”
  • tvN “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”

Best Variety Show

  • MBC “Extreme84”
  • MBC “The Wonder Coach”
  • SBS “The Ballad of Us”
  • Coupang Play “The White Collars 2”
  • Netflix “Culinary Class Wars 2”

Best Educational Program

  • Netflix “The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies”
  • KBS1 “The Talent War”
  • KBS1 “Our Shining Days”
  • KBS1 “The Holy Elements”
  • SBS “The Strange Vet in the Strange Zoo”

Best Director

  • Park Shin Woo (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)
  • Woo Min Ho (“Made in Korea”)
  • Yoo Young Eun (“Can This Love Be Translated?”)
  • Jo Yeong Min (“You and Everything Else”)
  • Jo Hyun Tack (“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”)

Best Screenplay 

  • Kwon Jong Kwan (“The Price of Confession”)
  • Song Hye Jin (“You and Everything Else”)
  • Lee Kang (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)
  • Lee Seon (“To My Beloved Thief”)
  • Chu Song Yeon (“The Art of Sarah”)

Technical Achievement

  • Kang Seung Won (“The Seasons” – music)
  • Kim Nam Sik (“Low Life” – VFX)
  • Kim Tae Sung (“Made in Korea” – cinematography)
  • Eom Seong Tak (“You and Everything Else” – cinematography)
  • Yoon Jin Hee (“Crime Scene Zero” – art direction)

Best Actor 

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor 

Best Supporting Actress 

Best New Actor 

  • Kim Jin Wook (“Low Life”)
  • Bae Na Ra (“Weak Hero Class 2”)
  • Lee Chae Min (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”)
  • Jung Jun Won (“Resident Playbook”)
  • Hong Min Ki (“To My Beloved Thief”)

Best New Actress 

  • Kim Min (“Low Life”)
  • Bang Hyo Rin (“Aema”)
  • Shin Sia (“Resident Playbook”)
  • Jeon So Young (“Honour”)
  • Choi Ji Su (“Undercover Miss Hong”)

Best Male Entertainer

Best Female Entertainer

Movie

Best Movie

  • “The Final Semester”
  • “Good News”
  • “The World of Love”
  • “No Other Choice”
  • “The King’s Warden”

Best Director 

  • Kim Do Young (“Once We Were Us”)
  • Park Chan Wook (“No Other Choice”)
  • Byun Sung Hyun (“Good News”)
  • Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)
  • Jang Hang Jun (“The King’s Warden”)

Best New Director

  • Kwon Yong Jae (“The Price of Goodbye”)
  • Kim Soo Jin (“Noise”)
  • Kim Yong Hwan (“Your Letter”)
  • Park Joon Ho (“3670”)
  • Jang Byung Ki (“When This Summer is Over”)

Best Actor

Best Actress 

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best New Actor

Best New Actress

  • Seo Su Bin (“The World of Love”)
  • Shin Sia (“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight”)
  • Shin Eun Soo (“Love Untangled”)
  • Chae Won Bin (“YADANG: The Snitch”)
  • Choi Yu Ri (“My Daughter is a Zombie”)

Best Screenplay

  • Park Joon Ho (“3670”)
  • Byun Sung Hyun and Lee Jin Seong (“Good News”)
  • Yeon Sang Ho (“The Ugly”)
  • Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)
  • Lim Na Moo (“People and Meat”)

Technical Achievement

  • Kim Sang Beom and Kim Ho Bin (“Good News” – edit)
  • Kim Woo Hyung (“No Other Choice” – film)
  • Lee Mok Won (“The Ugly” – art)
  • Lee Min Hwi (“Pavane” – music)
  • Jung Sung Jin and Kim Woo Chul (“Omnisicient Reader” – VFX)

Gucci Impact Award

  • “The Final Semester”
  • “People and Meat”
  • “The World of Love”
  • “The King’s Warden”
  • “Pavane”

Theater

Baeksang Best Theater

  • “Last Interview”
  • “A Mirror”
  • “SAMMAEKYUNG”
  • “End Wall”
  • “Jellyfish”

Best Young Theater

  • Kim Yeon Min (“ZOOM IN: CHEKHOV” – director)
  • Munjibang (“Haboob” – theater company)
  • Tank of fire (“Chang So” – theater company)
  • Lee Kyeong Heon (“Ex Libris” – playwright)
  • The Creative Company LAS (“Function Domino” – theater company)

Best Performer

  • Kwon Jung Hoon (“Tulip”)
  • Kim Si Yu (“You Don’t Know Your Son”)
  • Kim Shin Rok (“PRIMA FACIE”)
  • Jeon Hye Jin (“[ANTHROPOLISⅡ] Laios”)
  • Ji Choon Sung (“SAMMAEKYUNG”)

Musical

Best Musical

  • “The Longest Nights”
  • “Laika”
  • “ARANG”
  • “RED HARE ; JEOKTO”
  • “Man in Hanbok”

Creative Achievement

  • Seo Byung Goo (“Evita” – choreography)
  • Oh Lupina (“Mad Hatter” – direction)
  • Oh Sang Jun (“ARANG” – original score)
  • Lee Sun Young (“Laika” – original score)
  • Han A Reum (“RED HARE ; JEOKTO” – playwriting)

Best Performer

  • Kim Junsu (“Beetlejuice”)
  • Min Kyoung Ah (“Red Book”)
  • Park Eun Tae (“Man in Hanbok”)
  • Yu Ria (“Evita”)
  • Hong Kwang Ho (“Moulin Rouge!”)

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 8 at 7:50 p.m. KST and will be broadcast live via JTBC.

While you wait, watch “To My Beloved Thief”:

Watch Now

“The Judge Returns” here:

Watch Now

And “Once We Were Us”:

Watch Now

Source (1)

3670
62nd Baeksang Arts Awards
AEMA
Ahn Hyo Seop
As You Stood By
Bae Na Ra
Bang Hyo Rin
Bon Appetit Your Majesty
Can This Love Be Translated?
Chae Won Bin
Cho You Hyun
Choi Ji Su
Choi Yu Ri
Choo Sung Hoon
Crime Scene Zero
Culinary Class Wars 2
Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight
Extreme84
Go Ah Sung
Ha Yoon Kyung
Han Ye Ri
Hong Jin Kyung
Hong Kwang Ho
Hong Kyung
Hong Min Ki
Humint
Hyun Bin
Jang Do Yeon
Jang Hye Jin
Jang Seung Jo
Jang Yong
Jeon Hye Jin
Jeon Mi Do
Jeon So Young
Ji Sung
Jin Sun Kyu
Jung Jun Won
Kian84
Kim Go Eun
Kim Gun Woo
Kim Jin Wook
Kim Junsu
Kim Min
Kim Shin Rok
Kim Won Hun
Kim Yeon Koung
Koo Kyo Hwan
Kwak Beom
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Chae Min
Lee Hye Young
Lee Junho
Lee Seo Jin
Lee Soo Ji
Lee Sung Min
Lee Yi Dam
Lim Soo Jung
Lim YoonA
Love Untangled
Low Life
Made in Korea
Min Kyoung Ah
Moon Sang Min
Mun Ka Young
My Daughter is a Zombie
Myung Se Bin
No Other Choice
Noise
Omniscient Reader
Once We Were Us
Our Unwritten Seoul
Park Bo Young
Park Hae Joon
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hyun
Park Jinyoung
Pavane
People and Meat
Resident Playbook
Ryoo Seung Bum
Ryu Seung Ryong
Seo Su Bin
Seol In Ah
Shin Hae Sun
Shin Hyun Been
Shin Sae Kyeong
Son Ye Jin
Spring Night
The Art of Sarah
The Ballad of Us
The Final Semester
The Judge Returns
The King's Warden
The Old Woman With the Knife
the price of confession
The Price of Goodbye
The Seasons
the ugly
The Wonder Coach
The World of Love
To My Beloved Thief
Typhoon Family
Undercover Miss Hong
Weak Hero Class 2
When This Summer is Over
Won Mi Kyung
YADANG: The Snitch
Yeom Hye Ran
Yoo Hae Jin
Yoo Jae Myung
Yoo Ji Tae
Yoo Lee Ha
Yoo Seung Mok
You and Everything Else
Your Letter

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