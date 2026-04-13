62nd Baeksang Arts Awards Announces Nominees
Nominees have been announced for the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards!
The Broadcast, Movie, Theater, and Musical candidates were chosen among productions that aired or were released between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026. For broadcasts, candidates were chosen among programs that have aired at least one third of the series as of March 31. For Best New Actor, those who have starred in no more than three productions were eligible to be nominated. Productions that were excluded last year because they were released during the screening period were also included in this year’s pool.
Check out the nominees below:
Broadcast
Best Drama
- tvN “Our Unwritten Seoul”
- JTBC “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”
- Netflix “You and Everything Else”
- Disney+ “Low Life”
- tvN “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”
Best Variety Show
- MBC “Extreme84”
- MBC “The Wonder Coach”
- SBS “The Ballad of Us”
- Coupang Play “The White Collars 2”
- Netflix “Culinary Class Wars 2”
Best Educational Program
- Netflix “The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies”
- KBS1 “The Talent War”
- KBS1 “Our Shining Days”
- KBS1 “The Holy Elements”
- SBS “The Strange Vet in the Strange Zoo”
Best Director
- Park Shin Woo (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)
- Woo Min Ho (“Made in Korea”)
- Yoo Young Eun (“Can This Love Be Translated?”)
- Jo Yeong Min (“You and Everything Else”)
- Jo Hyun Tack (“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”)
Best Screenplay
- Kwon Jong Kwan (“The Price of Confession”)
- Song Hye Jin (“You and Everything Else”)
- Lee Kang (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)
- Lee Seon (“To My Beloved Thief”)
- Chu Song Yeon (“The Art of Sarah”)
Technical Achievement
- Kang Seung Won (“The Seasons” – music)
- Kim Nam Sik (“Low Life” – VFX)
- Kim Tae Sung (“Made in Korea” – cinematography)
- Eom Seong Tak (“You and Everything Else” – cinematography)
- Yoon Jin Hee (“Crime Scene Zero” – art direction)
Best Actor
- Ryu Seung Ryong (“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”)
- Park Jinyoung (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)
- Lee Junho (“Typhoon Family”)
- Ji Sung (“The Judge Returns”)
- Hyun Bin (“Made in Korea”)
Best Actress
- Kim Go Eun (“You and Everything Else”)
- Park Bo Young (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)
- Park Ji Hyun (“You and Everything Else”)
- Shin Hae Sun (“The Art of Sarah”)
- Lim Yoona (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”)
Best Supporting Actor
- Kim Gun Woo (“You and Everything Else”)
- Yoo Seung Mok (“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”)
- Yoo Jae Myung (“Love Me”)
- Jang Seung Jo (“As You Stood By”)
- Jin Sun Kyu (“Aema”)
Best Supporting Actress
- Myung Se Bin (“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”)
- Won Mi Kyung (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)
- Lee Yi Dam (“The Art of Sarah”)
- Lim Soo Jung (“Low Life”)
- Ha Yoon Kyung (“Undercover Miss Hong”)
Best New Actor
- Kim Jin Wook (“Low Life”)
- Bae Na Ra (“Weak Hero Class 2”)
- Lee Chae Min (“Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”)
- Jung Jun Won (“Resident Playbook”)
- Hong Min Ki (“To My Beloved Thief”)
Best New Actress
- Kim Min (“Low Life”)
- Bang Hyo Rin (“Aema”)
- Shin Sia (“Resident Playbook”)
- Jeon So Young (“Honour”)
- Choi Ji Su (“Undercover Miss Hong”)
Best Male Entertainer
- Kwak Beom
- Kian84
- Kim Won Hun
- Lee Seo Jin
- Choo Sung Hoon
Best Female Entertainer
- Kim Yeon Koung
- Seol In Ah
- Lee Soo Ji
- Jang Do Yeon
- Hong Jin Kyung
Movie
Best Movie
- “The Final Semester”
- “Good News”
- “The World of Love”
- “No Other Choice”
- “The King’s Warden”
Best Director
- Kim Do Young (“Once We Were Us”)
- Park Chan Wook (“No Other Choice”)
- Byun Sung Hyun (“Good News”)
- Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)
- Jang Hang Jun (“The King’s Warden”)
Best New Director
- Kwon Yong Jae (“The Price of Goodbye”)
- Kim Soo Jin (“Noise”)
- Kim Yong Hwan (“Your Letter”)
- Park Joon Ho (“3670”)
- Jang Byung Ki (“When This Summer is Over”)
Best Actor
- Koo Kyo Hwan (“Once We Were Us”)
- Park Jeong Min (“The Ugly”)
- Yoo Hae Jin (“The King’s Warden”)
- Lee Byung Hun (“No Other Choice”)
- Hong Kyung (“Good News”)
Best Actress
- Go Ah Sung (“Pavane”)
- Mun Ka Young (“Once We Were Us”)
- Son Ye Jin (“No Other Choice”)
- Lee Hye Young (“The Old Woman With The Knife”)
- Han Ye Ri (“Spring Night”)
Best Supporting Actor
- Ryoo Seung Bum (“Good News”)
- Park Hae Joon (“HUMINT”)
- Yoo Ji Tae (“The King’s Warden”)
- Lee Sung Min (“No Other Choice”)
- Jang Yong (“People and Meat”)
Best Supporting Actress
- Shin Sae Kyeong (“HUMINT”)
- Shin Hyun Been (“The Ugly”)
- Yeom Hye Ran (“No Other Choice”)
- Jang Hye Jin (“The World of Love”)
- Jeon Mi Do (“The King’s Warden”)
Best New Actor
- Moon Sang Min (“Pavane”)
- Park Ji Hoon (“The King’s Warden”)
- Ahn Hyo Seop (“Omniscient Reader”)
- Yoo Lee Ha (“The Final Semester”)
- Cho You Hyun (“3670”)
Best New Actress
- Seo Su Bin (“The World of Love”)
- Shin Sia (“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight”)
- Shin Eun Soo (“Love Untangled”)
- Chae Won Bin (“YADANG: The Snitch”)
- Choi Yu Ri (“My Daughter is a Zombie”)
Best Screenplay
- Park Joon Ho (“3670”)
- Byun Sung Hyun and Lee Jin Seong (“Good News”)
- Yeon Sang Ho (“The Ugly”)
- Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)
- Lim Na Moo (“People and Meat”)
Technical Achievement
- Kim Sang Beom and Kim Ho Bin (“Good News” – edit)
- Kim Woo Hyung (“No Other Choice” – film)
- Lee Mok Won (“The Ugly” – art)
- Lee Min Hwi (“Pavane” – music)
- Jung Sung Jin and Kim Woo Chul (“Omnisicient Reader” – VFX)
Gucci Impact Award
- “The Final Semester”
- “People and Meat”
- “The World of Love”
- “The King’s Warden”
- “Pavane”
Theater
Baeksang Best Theater
- “Last Interview”
- “A Mirror”
- “SAMMAEKYUNG”
- “End Wall”
- “Jellyfish”
Best Young Theater
- Kim Yeon Min (“ZOOM IN: CHEKHOV” – director)
- Munjibang (“Haboob” – theater company)
- Tank of fire (“Chang So” – theater company)
- Lee Kyeong Heon (“Ex Libris” – playwright)
- The Creative Company LAS (“Function Domino” – theater company)
Best Performer
- Kwon Jung Hoon (“Tulip”)
- Kim Si Yu (“You Don’t Know Your Son”)
- Kim Shin Rok (“PRIMA FACIE”)
- Jeon Hye Jin (“[ANTHROPOLISⅡ] Laios”)
- Ji Choon Sung (“SAMMAEKYUNG”)
Musical
Best Musical
- “The Longest Nights”
- “Laika”
- “ARANG”
- “RED HARE ; JEOKTO”
- “Man in Hanbok”
Creative Achievement
- Seo Byung Goo (“Evita” – choreography)
- Oh Lupina (“Mad Hatter” – direction)
- Oh Sang Jun (“ARANG” – original score)
- Lee Sun Young (“Laika” – original score)
- Han A Reum (“RED HARE ; JEOKTO” – playwriting)
Best Performer
- Kim Junsu (“Beetlejuice”)
- Min Kyoung Ah (“Red Book”)
- Park Eun Tae (“Man in Hanbok”)
- Yu Ria (“Evita”)
- Hong Kwang Ho (“Moulin Rouge!”)
The ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 8 at 7:50 p.m. KST and will be broadcast live via JTBC.
While you wait, watch “To My Beloved Thief”:
“The Judge Returns” here:
And “Once We Were Us”:
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