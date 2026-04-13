62nd Baeksang Arts Awards Announces Nominees

Nominees have been announced for the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards!

The Broadcast, Movie, Theater, and Musical candidates were chosen among productions that aired or were released between April 1, 2025 and March 31, 2026. For broadcasts, candidates were chosen among programs that have aired at least one third of the series as of March 31. For Best New Actor, those who have starred in no more than three productions were eligible to be nominated. Productions that were excluded last year because they were released during the screening period were also included in this year’s pool.

Check out the nominees below:

Broadcast

Best Drama

tvN “Our Unwritten Seoul”

JTBC “The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”

Netflix “You and Everything Else”

Disney+ “Low Life”

tvN “Bon Appétit, Your Majesty”

Best Variety Show

MBC “Extreme84”

MBC “The Wonder Coach”

SBS “The Ballad of Us”

Coupang Play “The White Collars 2”

Netflix “Culinary Class Wars 2”

Best Educational Program

Netflix “The Echoes of Survivors: Inside Korea’s Tragedies”

KBS1 “The Talent War”

KBS1 “Our Shining Days”

KBS1 “The Holy Elements”

SBS “The Strange Vet in the Strange Zoo”

Best Director

Park Shin Woo (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)

Woo Min Ho (“Made in Korea”)

Yoo Young Eun (“Can This Love Be Translated?”)

Jo Yeong Min (“You and Everything Else”)

Jo Hyun Tack (“The Dream Life of Mr. Kim”)

Best Screenplay

Kwon Jong Kwan (“The Price of Confession”)

Song Hye Jin (“You and Everything Else”)

Lee Kang (“Our Unwritten Seoul”)

Lee Seon (“To My Beloved Thief”)

Chu Song Yeon (“The Art of Sarah”)

Technical Achievement

Kang Seung Won (“The Seasons” – music)

Kim Nam Sik (“Low Life” – VFX)

Kim Tae Sung (“Made in Korea” – cinematography)

Eom Seong Tak (“You and Everything Else” – cinematography)

Yoon Jin Hee (“Crime Scene Zero” – art direction)

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best New Actor

Best New Actress

Kim Min (“Low Life”)

Bang Hyo Rin (“Aema”)

Shin Sia (“Resident Playbook”)

Jeon So Young (“Honour”)

Choi Ji Su (“Undercover Miss Hong”)

Best Male Entertainer

Best Female Entertainer

Movie

Best Movie

“The Final Semester”

“Good News”

“The World of Love”

“No Other Choice”

“The King’s Warden”

Best Director

Kim Do Young (“Once We Were Us”)

Park Chan Wook (“No Other Choice”)

Byun Sung Hyun (“Good News”)

Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)

Jang Hang Jun (“The King’s Warden”)

Best New Director

Kwon Yong Jae (“The Price of Goodbye”)

Kim Soo Jin (“Noise”)

Kim Yong Hwan (“Your Letter”)

Park Joon Ho (“3670”)

Jang Byung Ki (“When This Summer is Over”)

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best New Actor

Best New Actress

Seo Su Bin (“The World of Love”)

Shin Sia (“Even If This Love Disappears from the World Tonight”)

Shin Eun Soo (“Love Untangled”)

Chae Won Bin (“YADANG: The Snitch”)

Choi Yu Ri (“My Daughter is a Zombie”)

Best Screenplay

Park Joon Ho (“3670”)

Byun Sung Hyun and Lee Jin Seong (“Good News”)

Yeon Sang Ho (“The Ugly”)

Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)

Lim Na Moo (“People and Meat”)

Technical Achievement

Kim Sang Beom and Kim Ho Bin (“Good News” – edit)

Kim Woo Hyung (“No Other Choice” – film)

Lee Mok Won (“The Ugly” – art)

Lee Min Hwi (“Pavane” – music)

Jung Sung Jin and Kim Woo Chul (“Omnisicient Reader” – VFX)

Gucci Impact Award

“The Final Semester”

“People and Meat”

“The World of Love”

“The King’s Warden”

“Pavane”

Theater

Baeksang Best Theater

“Last Interview”

“A Mirror”

“SAMMAEKYUNG”

“End Wall”

“Jellyfish”

Best Young Theater

Kim Yeon Min (“ZOOM IN: CHEKHOV” – director)

Munjibang (“Haboob” – theater company)

Tank of fire (“Chang So” – theater company)

Lee Kyeong Heon (“Ex Libris” – playwright)

The Creative Company LAS (“Function Domino” – theater company)

Best Performer

Kwon Jung Hoon (“Tulip”)

Kim Si Yu (“You Don’t Know Your Son”)

Kim Shin Rok (“PRIMA FACIE”)

Jeon Hye Jin (“[ANTHROPOLISⅡ] Laios”)

Ji Choon Sung (“SAMMAEKYUNG”)

Musical

Best Musical

“The Longest Nights”

“Laika”

“ARANG”

“RED HARE ; JEOKTO”

“Man in Hanbok”

Creative Achievement

Seo Byung Goo (“Evita” – choreography)

Oh Lupina (“Mad Hatter” – direction)

Oh Sang Jun (“ARANG” – original score)

Lee Sun Young (“Laika” – original score)

Han A Reum (“RED HARE ; JEOKTO” – playwriting)

Best Performer

Kim Junsu (“Beetlejuice”)

Min Kyoung Ah (“Red Book”)

Park Eun Tae (“Man in Hanbok”)

Yu Ria (“Evita”)

Hong Kwang Ho (“Moulin Rouge!”)

The ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 8 at 7:50 p.m. KST and will be broadcast live via JTBC.

While you wait, watch “To My Beloved Thief”:

Watch Now

“The Judge Returns” here:

Watch Now

And “Once We Were Us”:

Watch Now

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