May Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 21, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between April 21 and May 21.

Byeon Woo Seok, who recently starred in “Perfect Crown,” topped this month’s list after seeing a 98.14 percent increase in his brand reputation index since April, bringing his total score to 13,270,451.

Park Ji Hoon, who is currently starring in the new drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 11,929,116, marking a 24.40 percent rise in his score since April.

Yoo Hae Jin, who recently won the Grand Prize at the Baeksang Arts Awards for his performance in “The King’s Warden,” ranked third with a brand reputation index of 8,213,699, marking a 65.50 percent increase in his score.

Kim Jae Won, who recently stole hearts in “Yumi’s Cells 3,” came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 6,374,939 for May.

Finally, Kim Hye Yoon, the star of the record-breaking film “Salmokji: Whispering Water,” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 5,919,748, marking a 20.24 percent rise in her score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Byeon Woo Seok
  2. Park Ji Hoon
  3. Yoo Hae Jin
  4. Kim Jae Won
  5. Kim Hye Yoon
  6. Koo Kyo Hwan
  7. Chae Won Bin
  8. Go Youn Jung
  9. Lee Sang Yi
  10. Mun Ka Young
  11. Kim Go Eun
  12. Park Bo Young
  13. Shin Hae Sun
  14. Ha Jung Woo
  15. Yoon Kyung Ho
  16. Kang Mina
  17. Gong Seung Yeon
  18. Baek Sun Ho
  19. Lee Byung Hun
  20. Jeon So Young
  21. Yoo Su Bin
  22. Heo Nam Jun
  23. Jung Woo
  24. Park Jeong Min
  25. IU
  26. Lee Jun Young
  27. Ahn Hyo Seop
  28. Gong Myoung
  29. Moon Chae Won
  30. Seo Ji Hye

Watch Park Ji Hoon in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Kim Jae Won in “Yumi’s Cells 3” here:

Watch Now

Or check out Byeon Woo Seok and Gong Seung Yeon’s drama “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” below!

Watch Now

Ahn Hyo Seop
Baek Sun Ho
Byeon Woo Seok
Chae Won Bin
Go Youn Jung
Gong Myoung
Gong Seung Yeon
Ha Jung Woo
Heo Nam Jun
IU
Jeon So Young
Jung Woo
Kang Mina
Kim Go Eun
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Jae Won
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Byung Hun
Lee Jun Young
Lee Sang Yi
Moon Chae Won
Mun Ka Young
Park Bo Young
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Seo Ji Hye
Shin Hae Sun
Yoo Hae Jin
Yoo Su Bin
Yoon Kyung Ho

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