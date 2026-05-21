May Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for actors!

The rankings were determined through a data analysis of the media coverage, participation, interaction, and community indexes of 100 actors who appeared in dramas, movies, or OTT content released between April 21 and May 21.

Byeon Woo Seok, who recently starred in “Perfect Crown,” topped this month’s list after seeing a 98.14 percent increase in his brand reputation index since April, bringing his total score to 13,270,451.

Park Ji Hoon, who is currently starring in the new drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier,” took second place with a brand reputation index of 11,929,116, marking a 24.40 percent rise in his score since April.

Yoo Hae Jin, who recently won the Grand Prize at the Baeksang Arts Awards for his performance in “The King’s Warden,” ranked third with a brand reputation index of 8,213,699, marking a 65.50 percent increase in his score.

Kim Jae Won, who recently stole hearts in “Yumi’s Cells 3,” came in fourth place with a brand reputation index of 6,374,939 for May.

Finally, Kim Hye Yoon, the star of the record-breaking film “Salmokji: Whispering Water,” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 5,919,748, marking a 20.24 percent rise in her score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Park Ji Hoon in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Jae Won in “Yumi’s Cells 3” here:

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Or check out Byeon Woo Seok and Gong Seung Yeon’s drama “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” below!

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