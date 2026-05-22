Stray Kids' Seungmin To Sit Out Governors Ball 2026 Due To Injury

Stray Kids’ Seungmin will not be joining his bandmates on stage at this year’s Governors Ball in New York.

Back in March, JYP Entertainment announced that Seungmin had been diagnosed with a suspected stress fracture in his left ankle.

On May 21, JYP Entertainment shared a new update on Seungmin’s recovery, explaining, “Following additional examinations, he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left ankle, and is currently focusing on treatment and recovery while undergoing further detailed examinations regarding related symptoms and potential associated conditions.”

The agency went on to state that because Seungmin is “minimizing long-duration flights and travel in confined spaces” for the sake of his recovery, he will be unable to attend the upcoming Governors Ball, where Stray Kids is scheduled to perform as a headliner on June 6.

JYP Entertainment’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is JYPE.

We would like to inform you about Stray Kids member Seungmin’s schedule. Back in March, Seungmin experienced pain in his left ankle and was advised of the possibility of a stress fracture, after which he has been receiving ongoing treatment. Following additional examinations, he was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his left ankle, and is currently focusing on treatment and recovery while undergoing further detailed examinations regarding related symptoms and potential associated conditions. Although he has been avoiding strenuous physical activities and taking sufficient rest in his daily life, in order to focus on a full recovery, he will be minimizing long-duration flights and travel in confined spaces. Accordingly, Seungmin will continue to focus on sufficient rest, ongoing treatment, and monitoring his recovery progress. As a result, we regret to inform you that Seungmin will unfortunately be unable to attend The Governors Ball Music Festival, which will take place in New York on June 6 (local time), and the performance will proceed with the remaining 7 members of Stray Kids. We sincerely apologize to the fans who have been looking forward to the performance for this sudden news. We will continue to prioritize our artist’s health above all else and do our utmost to ensure that he receives more proactive and professional treatment moving forward. Thank you.

Get well soon, Seungmin!