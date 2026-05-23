Watch: CORTIS Takes 8th Win For 'REDRED' On 'Music Core'; Performances By I.O.I, Taeyang, And More

Watch: CORTIS Takes 8th Win For "REDRED" On "Music Core"; Performances By I.O.I, Taeyang, And More

Music
May 23, 2026
by E Cha

CORTIS has snagged an eighth trophy for their hit song “REDRED”!

On the May 23 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were ILLIT’s “It’s Me,” NMIXX’s “Heavy Serenade,” and CORTIS’s “REDRED.” CORTIS ultimately took the win with a total of 7,055 points.

Congratulations to CORTIS! Watch their performance, win, and full unaired encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included I.O.I, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, ITZY, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, ZEROBASEONE, MONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon, NCT’s Taeyong, Jay Park & LNGSHOT, BIBI, ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha, Billlie, xikers, FLARE U, YOUNITE, H//PE Princess, YUHZ, and Park Hyun Kyu.

Check out their performances below!

I.O.I – “Suddenly”

BIGBANG’s Taeyang – “WOULD YOU” (featuring ALLDAY PROJECT’s Tarzzan and Woochan)

ITZY – “Motto”

LE SSERAFIM – “BOOMPALA”

NMIXX – “Heavy Serenade”

ZEROBASEONE – “TOP 5”

MONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon – “Do You Love Me”

NCT’s Taeyong – “WYLD”

Jay Park & LNGSHOT – “RUN IT UP”

BIBI – “BUMPA”

ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha  – “IDK ME”

Billlie – “WORK”

xikers – “OKay”

FLARE U – “WAY 2 U”

YOUNITE – “POSE!”

H//PE Princess – “Stolen” (Korean version)

YUHZ – “Rush Rush”

Park Hyun Kyu – “Aurora”

ALLDAY PROJECT
ASTRO
BIBI
BIGBANG
Billlie
CORTIS
FLARE U
H//PE Princess
I.O.I
ITZY
Jay Park
LE SSERAFIM
LNGSHOT
MONSTA X
Music Core
NCT
NMIXX
Park Hyun Kyu
Shownu X Hyungwon
Taeyang
taeyong
Tarzzan
Woochan
xikers
Yoon San Ha
YOUNITE
YUHZ
ZEROBASEONE

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