Watch: CORTIS Takes 8th Win For 'REDRED' On 'Music Core'; Performances By I.O.I, Taeyang, And More

CORTIS has snagged an eighth trophy for their hit song “REDRED”!

On the May 23 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were ILLIT’s “It’s Me,” NMIXX’s “Heavy Serenade,” and CORTIS’s “REDRED.” CORTIS ultimately took the win with a total of 7,055 points.

Congratulations to CORTIS! Watch their performance, win, and full unaired encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included I.O.I, BIGBANG’s Taeyang, ITZY, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, ZEROBASEONE, MONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon, NCT’s Taeyong, Jay Park & LNGSHOT, BIBI, ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha, Billlie, xikers, FLARE U, YOUNITE, H//PE Princess, YUHZ, and Park Hyun Kyu.

Check out their performances below!

I.O.I – “Suddenly”

BIGBANG’s Taeyang – “WOULD YOU” (featuring ALLDAY PROJECT’s Tarzzan and Woochan)

ITZY – “Motto”

LE SSERAFIM – “BOOMPALA”

NMIXX – “Heavy Serenade”

ZEROBASEONE – “TOP 5”

MONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon – “Do You Love Me”

NCT’s Taeyong – “WYLD”

Jay Park & LNGSHOT – “RUN IT UP”

BIBI – “BUMPA”

ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha – “IDK ME”

Billlie – “WORK”

xikers – “OKay”

FLARE U – “WAY 2 U”

YOUNITE – “POSE!”

H//PE Princess – “Stolen” (Korean version)

YUHZ – “Rush Rush”

Park Hyun Kyu – “Aurora”