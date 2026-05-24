May Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from April 7 to May 7. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

Byeon Woo Seok topped this month’s list after seeing a whopping 356.40 percent increase in his brand reputation index since April, bringing his total score to 3,762,141. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Grand Prince Ian,” “Perfect Crown,” and “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”, while his highest-ranking related terms included “heart skip a beat,” “confess,” and “model.” Byeon Woo Seok’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.51 percent positive reactions.

Lim Young Woong took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,349,309, marking a 15.64 percent rise in his score since last month.

Soccer star Son Heung Min jumped to third place after seeing a 184.25 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 3,067,512 for the month.

Park Ji Hoon came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,831,202, marking a 49.25 percent increase in his score since April.

Finally, BTS rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,691,868 for May.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Park Ji Hoon’s new drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

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And watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below!

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