May Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May Advertisement Model Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 24, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for advertisement models!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of consumer behavior, using big data collected from April 7 to May 7. The Korean Business Research Institute evaluated the participation, communication, media, and social values of popular advertisement models in order to calculate each star’s total brand reputation index for the month.

Byeon Woo Seok topped this month’s list after seeing a whopping 356.40 percent increase in his brand reputation index since April, bringing his total score to 3,762,141. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Grand Prince Ian,” “Perfect Crown,” and “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”, while his highest-ranking related terms included “heart skip a beat,” “confess,” and “model.” Byeon Woo Seok’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.51 percent positive reactions.

Lim Young Woong took second place with a brand reputation index of 3,349,309, marking a 15.64 percent rise in his score since last month.

Soccer star Son Heung Min jumped to third place after seeing a 184.25 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 3,067,512 for the month.

Park Ji Hoon came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,831,202, marking a 49.25 percent increase in his score since April.

Finally, BTS rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,691,868 for May.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Byeon Woo Seok
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. Son Heung Min
  4. Park Ji Hoon
  5. BTS
  6. IVE
  7. BLACKPINK
  8. Yu Jae Seok
  9. Kim Yuna
  10. Lee Jung Hoo
  11. Go Youn Jung
  12. Kim Hye Yoon
  13. Lee Jung Jae
  14. Ma Dong Seok
  15. Gong Yoo
  16. 2PM’s Lee Junho
  17. Lee Chan Won
  18. Kim Do Yeong
  19. KiiiKiii
  20. Park Bo Gum
  21. Um Tae Goo
  22. Koo Kyo Hwan
  23. Ji Ye Eun
  24. Hearts2Hearts
  25. Jun Ji Hyun
  26. Kim Go Eun
  27. Jun Hyun Moo
  28. Ryu Hyun Jin
  29. Park Bo Young
  30. Park Jeong Min

Watch Park Ji Hoon’s new drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below!

Watch Now

2PM
BLACKPINK
BTS
Byeon Woo Seok
Go Youn Jung
Gong Yoo
Hearts2Hearts
IVE
ji ye eun
Jun Hyun Moo
Jun Ji Hyun
KiiiKiii
Kim Do Yeong
Kim Go Eun
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Yuna
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Chan Won
Lee Jung Hoo
Lee Jung Jae
Lee Junho
Lim Young Woong
Ma Dong Seok
Park Bo Gum
Park Bo Young
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Ryu Hyun Jin
Son Heung Min
Um Tae Goo
Yu Jae Seok

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