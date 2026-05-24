May Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 24, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from April 2 to May 2.

Yu Jae Seok held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,016,846, marking a 2.79 percent increase in his score since April. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “How Do You Play?”, “Happy Together,” and “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”, while his highest-ranking related terms included “donate,” “challenge,” and “talk.” Yu Jae Seok’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.92 percent positive reactions.

HaHa rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,055,565, marking an 18.82 percent increase in his score since last month.

Jun Hyun Moo took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,833,392, marking a 9.43 percent rise in his score since April.

Heo Kyung Hwan came in at a close fourth after seeing a 47.90 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 2,766,892 for May.

Finally, Shin Dong Yup rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,678,282, marking an 18.97 percent rise in his score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Yu Jae Seok
  2. HaHa
  3. Jun Hyun Moo
  4. Heo Kyung Hwan
  5. Shin Dong Yup
  6. Kim Jong Kook
  7. Joo Woo Jae
  8. Ji Suk Jin
  9. Kang Ho Dong
  10. Ahn Jung Hwan
  11. Kim Dong Hyun
  12. Yang Sang Gook
  13. Kim Sook
  14. Kim Jong Min
  15. Tak Jae Hoon
  16. Jang Do Yeon
  17. Lee Sang Min
  18. Lee Soo Ji
  19. Kim Joon Ho
  20. Lee Kyung Kyu
  21. Seo Jang Hoon
  22. Kim Young Chul
  23. Lee Soo Geun
  24. Kim Gura
  25. Super Junior’s Kim Heechul
  26. Jung Joon Ha
  27. Lee Young Ja
  28. Park Myung Soo
  29. Hong Hyun Hee
  30. Hong Jin Kyung

Watch Yu Jae Seok and HaHa on “Running Man” below:

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Or watch Jun Hyun Moo on “I Live Alone” below!

Watch Now

Ahn Jung Hwan
HaHa
Heo Kyung Hwan
Hong Hyun Hee
Hong Jin Kyung
Jang Do Yeon
Ji Suk Jin
Joo Woo Jae
Jun Hyun Moo
Jung Joon Ha
Kang Ho Dong
Kim Dong Hyun
Kim Gura
Kim Heechul
Kim Jong Kook
Kim Jong Min
Kim Joon Ho
Kim Sook
Kim Young Chul
Lee Kyung Kyu
Lee Sang Min
Lee Soo Geun
Lee Soo Ji
Lee Young Ja
Park Myung Soo
Seo Jang Hoon
Shin Dong Yup
Super Junior
Tak Jae Hoon
Yang Sang Gook
Yu Jae Seok

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