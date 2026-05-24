May Variety Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular entertainers, using big data collected from April 2 to May 2.

Yu Jae Seok held onto his spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 6,016,846, marking a 2.79 percent increase in his score since April. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “How Do You Play?”, “Happy Together,” and “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!”, while his highest-ranking related terms included “donate,” “challenge,” and “talk.” Yu Jae Seok’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.92 percent positive reactions.

HaHa rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 3,055,565, marking an 18.82 percent increase in his score since last month.

Jun Hyun Moo took third place with a brand reputation index of 2,833,392, marking a 9.43 percent rise in his score since April.

Heo Kyung Hwan came in at a close fourth after seeing a 47.90 percent increase in his brand reputation index, bringing his total score to 2,766,892 for May.

Finally, Shin Dong Yup rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,678,282, marking an 18.97 percent rise in his score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch Yu Jae Seok and HaHa on “Running Man” below:

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Or watch Jun Hyun Moo on “I Live Alone” below!

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