Watch: CORTIS Takes 9th Win For 'REDRED' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By I.O.I, ITZY, LE SSERAFIM, And More

Watch: CORTIS Takes 9th Win For "REDRED" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By I.O.I, ITZY, LE SSERAFIM, And More

Music
May 24, 2026
by E Cha

CORTIS has won a ninth music show trophy for their hit song “REDRED”!

On the May 24 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were NMIXX’s “Heavy Serenade,” ILLIT’s “It’s Me,” and CORTIS’s “REDRED.” CORTIS ultimately took the win with a total of 5,904 points.

Congratulations to CORTIS! Watch their performances, win, and full unaired encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included I.O.I, ITZY, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, ZEROBASEONE, MONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon, NCT’s Taeyong, Jay Park & LNGSHOT, BIBI, ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha, Billlie, xikers, DRIPPIN’s ChaDongHyeop, FLARE U, YOUNITE, Jo Hye Ryun, H//PE Princess, YUHZ, and Park Hyun Kyu.

Check out their performances below!

I.O.I – “Suddenly”

ITZY – “Motto”

LE SSERAFIM – “BOOMPALA”

NMIXX – “Heavy Serenade”

ZEROBASEONE – “V for Vision” and “TOP 5”

MONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon – “Do You Love Me”

NCT’s Taeyong – “WYLD”

Jay Park & LNGSHOT – “MOYA”

BIBI – “BUMPA”

ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha  – “IDK ME”

Billlie – “WORK”

xikers – “OKay”

DRIPPIN’s ChaDongHyeop – “Doogeundae”

FLARE U – “WAY 2 U”

YOUNITE – “POSE!”

Jo Hye Ryun – “To the Eagle”

H//PE Princess – “Stolen” (Korean version)

YUHZ – “Rush Rush”

Park Hyun Kyu – “Aurora”

ASTRO
BIBI
Billlie
ChaDongHyeop
CORTIS
DRIPPIN
FLARE U
H//PE Princess
I.O.I
Inkigayo
ITZY
Jay Park
Jo Hye Ryun
LE SSERAFIM
LNGSHOT
MONSTA X
NCT
NMIXX
Park Hyun Kyu
Shownu X Hyungwon
taeyong
xikers
Yoon San Ha
YOUNITE
YUHZ
ZEROBASEONE

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