Watch: CORTIS Takes 9th Win For 'REDRED' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By I.O.I, ITZY, LE SSERAFIM, And More

CORTIS has won a ninth music show trophy for their hit song “REDRED”!

On the May 24 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were NMIXX’s “Heavy Serenade,” ILLIT’s “It’s Me,” and CORTIS’s “REDRED.” CORTIS ultimately took the win with a total of 5,904 points.

Congratulations to CORTIS! Watch their performances, win, and full unaired encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included I.O.I, ITZY, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, ZEROBASEONE, MONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon, NCT’s Taeyong, Jay Park & LNGSHOT, BIBI, ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha, Billlie, xikers, DRIPPIN’s ChaDongHyeop, FLARE U, YOUNITE, Jo Hye Ryun, H//PE Princess, YUHZ, and Park Hyun Kyu.

Check out their performances below!

I.O.I – “Suddenly”

ITZY – “Motto”

LE SSERAFIM – “BOOMPALA”

NMIXX – “Heavy Serenade”

ZEROBASEONE – “V for Vision” and “TOP 5”

MONSTA X’s Shownu X Hyungwon – “Do You Love Me”

NCT’s Taeyong – “WYLD”

Jay Park & LNGSHOT – “MOYA”

BIBI – “BUMPA”

ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha – “IDK ME”

Billlie – “WORK”

xikers – “OKay”

DRIPPIN’s ChaDongHyeop – “Doogeundae”

FLARE U – “WAY 2 U”

YOUNITE – “POSE!”

Jo Hye Ryun – “To the Eagle”

H//PE Princess – “Stolen” (Korean version)

YUHZ – “Rush Rush”

Park Hyun Kyu – “Aurora”