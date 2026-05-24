&TEAM, RIIZE, TXT, And More Earn Platinum And Gold Certifications In Japan

The Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

This month, &TEAM’s new Japanese EP “We on Fire” earned an official triple platinum certification for over 750,000 units shipped in Japan. According to the RIAJ’s certification thresholds, albums are certified gold at 100,000 units shipped and platinum at 250,000.

Meanwhile, RIIZE’s latest Japanese single album “All of You” was certified double platinum for over 500,000 units shipped in Japan.

TXT’s new Korean mini album “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” was certified platinum for over 250,000 units shipped in Japan.

Finally, both NiziU’s new Japanese EP “GOOD GIRL BUT NOT FOR YOU” and aoen’s latest Japanese single album “INSTANT CRUSH” were certified gold for over 100,000 units shipped in Japan each.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch RIIZE’s variety show “BOSS RIIZE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or watch TXT and RIIZE on “Idol Festa Attack” below:

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