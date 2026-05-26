“The Legend Of Kitchen Soldier” Achieves New Personal Best Ratings In Tight Race With “The Scarecrow”

The fierce ratings battle continues for Monday-Tuesdays dramas!

According to Nielsen Korea, Park Ji Hoon’s “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 7.925 percent, achieving a new personal best score and small boost from the previous episode’s score of 7.852 percent.

“The Scarecrow” achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 7.4 percent for its second to final episode, seeing a small dip of 0.5 percent after reaching its personal best record of 7.9 percent.

Watch “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” with subtitles on Viki:

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Also watch “The Scarecrow” below:

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Source (1)