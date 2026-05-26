Lee Kwang Soo, Byeon Woo Seok, And Ji Ye Eun Join Yu Jae Seok For Hectic First Day Of Campsite Life In 'Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!'

Netflix’s camping variety show “Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” is finally set to unveil its first episodes!

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” follows Yu Jae Seok as he takes on the challenge of running a bed-and-breakfast for the very first time. Joined by Lee Kwang Soo, Byeon Woo Seok, and Ji Ye Eun as staff members, they welcome guests and create memorable moments filled with laughter, chaos, and heartfelt warmth.

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” will officially premiere Episodes 1 through 5 on May 26.

The newly released episodes will follow the team as they desperately struggle to prepare for their very first guests while trying to survive an intense 24-hour schedule. From inspecting the campsite facilities to organizing supplies, the staff members throw themselves into every task, showcasing their sincerity and enthusiasm for welcoming guests.

Previously released preview clip showcased the cast’s hilarious chemistry as they gathered to decide the camp menu. Yu Jae Seok’s sandwich, Lee Kwang Soo’s kimchi stew, Byeon Woo Seok’s rolled omelet, and Ji Ye Eun’s spicy stir-fried pork sparked brutally honest reactions even before the tasting began.

However, despite their overflowing enthusiasm, the campsite quickly turns into nonstop chaos. Unexpected numbers of guests and the surprise appearance of a familiar face leave the team completely flustered. On top of that, trouble erupts during their first attempt at preparing large-scale meals—including food nearly burning in the kitchen—while the exhausting, nonstop schedule pushes the staff to their limits.

With an action-packed itinerary that includes an opening ceremony, missions, games, a campfire, and talent shows, anticipation is growing over whether the team will successfully survive their very first day.

The program’s producers shared, “One of the key fun points will be watching the staff members, who are running a campsite for the first time, stumble through the hectic schedule and learn through trial and error. Please look forward to seeing how they gradually adapt despite their inexperience.”

“Jae Seok’s B&B Rules!” will release Episodes 1 through 5 on May 26 at 5 p.m. KST, followed by Episodes 6 through 10 on June 2.

In the meantime, watch Yu Jae Seok and Ji Ye Eun in “Running Man” on Viki:

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Also watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below:

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