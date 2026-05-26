May Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 26, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from April 27 to May 27.

CORTIS shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a whopping 328.60 percent increase in their brand reputation index since April, bringing their total score to 6,065,405.

Trot singer Kim Yong Bin held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 3,917,846, marking a 34.10 percent increase in his score since last month.

HANRORO took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,300,462, marking a 9.65 percent rise in her score since April.

BIBI jumped to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,122,855, marking an impressive 112.92 percent increase in her score.

Finally, ENHYPEN came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,099,769, marking a 22.56 percent rise in their score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. CORTIS
  2. Kim Yong Bin
  3. HANRORO
  4. BIBI
  5. ENHYPEN
  6. Stray Kids
  7. TWS
  8. Park Ji Hyeon
  9. Park Seo Jin
  10. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  11. KiiiKiii
  12. DAY6
  13. RIIZE
  14. Yena
  15. Rowoon
  16. Woody
  17. BABYMONSTER
  18. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  19. Ahn Sung Hoon
  20. BTOB’s Changsub
  21. Kim Hee Jae
  22. Jo Yuri
  23. KATSEYE
  24. QWER
  25. Hearts2Hearts
  26. Lee Mujin
  27. Son Tae Jin
  28. WJSN’s Dayoung
  29. Car, the garden
  30. OVAN
Ahn Sung Hoon
BABYMONSTER
BIBI
BTOB
Car the garden
Changsub
CORTIS
DAY6
Dayoung
Doh Kyung Soo
ENHYPEN
EXO
HANRORO
Hearts2Hearts
Jo Yuri
KATSEYE
KiiiKiii
Kim Hee Jae
Kim Yong Bin
Lee Mujin
Ovan
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Seo Jin
QWER
RIIZE
Rowoon
Son Tae Jin
Stray Kids
TWS
WJSN
Woody
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
Yena

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