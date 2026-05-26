May Rising Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from April 27 to May 27.

CORTIS shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a whopping 328.60 percent increase in their brand reputation index since April, bringing their total score to 6,065,405.

Trot singer Kim Yong Bin held onto his spot at second place with a brand reputation index of 3,917,846, marking a 34.10 percent increase in his score since last month.

HANRORO took third place with a brand reputation index of 3,300,462, marking a 9.65 percent rise in her score since April.

BIBI jumped to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 3,122,855, marking an impressive 112.92 percent increase in her score.

Finally, ENHYPEN came in at a close fifth with a brand reputation index of 3,099,769, marking a 22.56 percent rise in their score since April.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!