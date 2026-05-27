“The Roundup 5” Confirms Cast Lineup + Begins Filming

“The Roundup” has officially begun filming its fifth installment!

On May 27, it was revealed that filming officially began on May 24 and that the cast lineup has been confirmed.

“The Roundup” series is Korea’s longest-running action franchise centered on detective Ma Seok Do (Ma Dong Seok) as he takes down various criminal organizations. “The Roundup 5” follows Ma Seok Do as he takes on Lee Kang Tae, the mastermind behind the most dangerous criminal operation yet.

Ma Seok Do, now promoted to team leader of the Major Crimes Investigation Unit, continues fighting on the front lines with determination, facing increasingly evolved crimes in an extreme showdown. Ma Dong Seok also took part in the screenplay and production.

Kim Jae Yeong plays villain Lee Kang Tae, a character willing to do anything to achieve his goals.

Seo Hyun Woo plays Go Young Min, a detective in Major Crimes Investigation Unit Team 1 who co-leads the team with Ma Seok Do. Lee Hak Joo appears as Han Sang Gu, an aide to Lee Kang Tae.

Baek Hyun Jin joins as Kim Min Chul, the head of the Major Crimes Investigation Unit, while Kim Min Ho rounds out the cast as Buldak.

Director Heo Myeong Haeng, who previously handled the series’ action choreography and directed the fourth installment, returns to direct again.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch the latest installment “The Roundup: No Way Out” with subtitles below:

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