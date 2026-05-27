Park Bo Young And Lee Kwang Soo Clash Until The End In “Gold Land”

The confrontation between Park Bo Young and Lee Kwang Soo reaches its peak in “Gold Land”!

“Gold Land” follows Hee Joo (Park Bo Young), a security screening officer at an international airport who unexpectedly comes into possession of gold bars tied to an illegal smuggling ring. As those around her become consumed by greed and betrayal, Hee Joo is drawn into a dangerous battle—not just with others, but with her own growing desire to keep the gold.

Spoilers

The final two episodes will reveal the final winner as the desires and betrayals of the characters surrounding the gold bars erupt. As the series progresses, escalating distrust and madness push events toward catastrophe, driving tension to its peak.

One still shows Hee Joo bloodied and battered while glaring intensely at someone.

In another, Director Park (Lee Kwang Soo) holds a weapon, suggesting a brutal final clash between the two that will continue until the end.

In particular, Hee Joo’s survival instinct, after giving up everything to protect the gold bars, collides head-on with Director Park’s frenzied obsession with monopolizing them, heightening the tension.

In addition, another still also reveals Woo Gi (Kim Sung Cheol) and Jin Man (Kim Hee Won) arriving to rescue the fallen Hee Joo, teasing what fate awaits them.

The production team said, “In episode 10, all desires and relationships surrounding the gold bars erupt and move toward an irreversible ending. The characters will clash head-on in the most dangerous way possible. Please stay tuned until the very end to see who ultimately ends up with the gold bars in the final moment.”

Episodes 9 and 10 of “Gold Land” will air on May 27.

In the meantime, watch Park Bo Young in “Doom at Your Service” on Viki:

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