Watch: ZEROBASEONE Takes 1st Win For 'TOP 5' On 'Show Champion'

ZEROBASEONE has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “TOP 5”!

The May 27 episode of “Show Champion” was a special episode instead of the usual live broadcast.

At the end of the show, it was announced that the candidates for first place were CORTIS’s “REDRED,” NMIXX’s “Heavy Serenade,” ZEROBASEONE’s “TOP 5,” ILLIT’s “It’s Me,” and NCT’s Taeyong’s “WYLD.”

The trophy ultimately went to ZEROBASEONE! Check out a clip of the winner announcement below:

Congratulations to ZEROBASEONE!

Watch ZEROBASEONE on “Idol Festa Attack” below:

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Or watch the group’s variety show “CAMP ZEROBASEONE” below:

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