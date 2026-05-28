Watch: ZEROBASEONE Takes 2nd Win For 'TOP 5' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By LE SSERAFIM, AND2BLE, And More

ZEROBASEONE has won their second music show trophy for their new title track “TOP 5”!

On the May 28 episode of “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were ILLIT’s “It’s Me” and ZEROBASEONE’s “TOP 5.” ZEROBASEONE ultimately took the prize with a total of 6,650 points.

The victory was made even more special as it coincided with member Seok Matthew’s birthday.

Congratulations to ZEROBASEONE! Watch the winner announcement and full encore below:

Today’s performers included ZEROBASEONE, ILLIT, I.O.I, LE SSERAFIM, AND2BLE, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, NCT’s Taeyong, ITZY, CORTIS, IDID, XLOV, ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha, BIBI, FLARE U, YOUNITE, ONEWE, UNCHILD, YUHZ, Queenz Eye, HEART OF WOMAN, and Park Hyun Kyu.

Check out their performances below!

ZEROBASEONE – “TOP 5”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

I.O.I – “Suddenly”

LE SSERAFIM – “BOOMPALA”

AND2BLE – “Curious”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “OMG!”

NCT’s Taeyong – “WYLD”

ITZY – “Motto”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

IDID – “FLY!”

XLOV – “SERVE”

ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha – “IDK ME”

BIBI – “Bumpa”

FLARE U – “WAY 2 U”

YOUNITE – “POSE!”

ONEWE – “ICARUS”

UNCHILD – “ENERGY”

YUHZ – “Rush Rush”

Queenz Eye – “Y2K”

HEART OF WOMAN – “Lost in Proof”

Park Hyun Kyu – “Aurora”