Stray Kids’ “MIROH” Becomes Their 9th MV To Surpass 200 Million Views

Stray Kids has reached another impressive milestone on YouTube!

On May 29 at approximately 9:21 p.m. KST, the group’s music video for “MIROH” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube. The achievement comes about seven years, two months, and four days after the video’s release on March 25, 2019 at midnight KST.

With this achievement, “MIROH” becomes Stray Kids’ ninth music video to exceed 200 million views, joining “God’s Menu,” “Back Door,” “Thunderous,” “MANIAC,” “S-Class,” “LALALALA,” “CASE 143,” and “Chk Chk Boom.”

Congratulations to Stray Kids!

Watch the music video for “MIROH” again below: