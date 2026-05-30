Watch: CORTIS Takes 10th Win And Triple Crown For 'REDRED' On 'Music Core'; Performances By aespa, Ha Ji Won, And More

CORTIS has won a 10th music show trophy—and a triple crown—for their hit song “REDRED”!

On the May 30 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were ILLIT’s “It’s Me,” ZEROBASEONE’s “TOP 5,” and CORTIS’s “REDRED.” CORTIS ultimately took the win with a total of 7,000 points.

This is the third time that “REDRED” has taken first place on “Music Core,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown”!

Congratulations to CORTIS! Watch their performance, win, and full unaired encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included aespa, Ha Ji Won, ILLIT, ZEROBASEONE, ITZY, LE SSERAFIM, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, AND2BLE, XLOV, NCT’s Taeyong, xikers, UNCHILD, IDID, ONEWE, ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha, Queenz Eye, FLARE U, YOUNITE, YUHZ, and Park Hyun Kyu.

Check out their performances below!

aespa – “LEMONADE”

Ha Ji Won – “Home Run”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

ZEROBASEONE – “TOP 5”

ITZY – “Motto”

LE SSERAFIM – “BOOMPALA”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “OMG!”

AND2BLE – “Curious”

XLOV – “SERVE”

NCT’s Taeyong – “WYLD”

xikers – “OKay”

UNCHILD – “ENERGY”

IDID – “FLY!”

ONEWE – “ICARUS”

ASTRO’s Yoon San Ha – “IDK ME”

Queenz Eye – “Y2K”

FLARE U – “WAY 2 U”

YOUNITE – “POSE!”

YUHZ – “Rush Rush”

Park Hyun Kyu – “Aurora”