May Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from April 30 to May 30.
CORTIS shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a staggering 409.37 percent increase in their brand reputation index since April, bringing their total score to 4,694,941.
Byeon Woo Seok took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,308,953, marking a 1.30 percent increase in his score since last month.
Meanwhile, RESCENE entered the list at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,698,403 for May.
Park Ji Hoon came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,555,042, while Kim Yong Bin rounded out the top five with a score of 2,668,603.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- CORTIS
- Byeon Woo Seok
- RESCENE
- Park Ji Hoon
- Kim Yong Bin
- Lee Sung Min
- HANRORO
- BIBI
- Kim Hye Yoon
- Stray Kids
- WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
- Kim Go Eun
- Heo Kyung Hwan
- KiiiKiii
- Joo Woo Jae
- Park Ji Hyun
- Lim Ji Yeon
- Go Youn Jung
- ENHYPEN
- Park Seo Joon
- Park Jeong Min
- DAY6
- Kim Se Jeong
- TWS
- Mun Ka Young
- Lee Jun Young
- Lee Jong Suk
- Lee Je Hoon
- Choi Woo Shik
- Ji Sung
Watch Byeon Woo Seok and Park Ji Hoon in their drama “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” on Viki below:
Or check out Park Ji Hoon’s currently airing drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below!