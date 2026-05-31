May Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

May Rising Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
May 31, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has published this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising stars!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising stars’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from April 30 to May 30.

CORTIS shot to the top of this month’s list after seeing a staggering 409.37 percent increase in their brand reputation index since April, bringing their total score to 4,694,941.

Byeon Woo Seok took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,308,953, marking a 1.30 percent increase in his score since last month.

Meanwhile, RESCENE entered the list at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,698,403 for May.

Park Ji Hoon came in at a close fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,555,042, while Kim Yong Bin rounded out the top five with a score of 2,668,603.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. CORTIS
  2. Byeon Woo Seok
  3. RESCENE
  4. Park Ji Hoon
  5. Kim Yong Bin
  6. Lee Sung Min
  7. HANRORO
  8. BIBI
  9. Kim Hye Yoon
  10. Stray Kids
  11. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  12. Kim Go Eun
  13. Heo Kyung Hwan
  14. KiiiKiii
  15. Joo Woo Jae
  16. Park Ji Hyun
  17. Lim Ji Yeon
  18. Go Youn Jung
  19. ENHYPEN
  20. Park Seo Joon
  21. Park Jeong Min
  22. DAY6
  23. Kim Se Jeong
  24. TWS
  25. Mun Ka Young
  26. Lee Jun Young
  27. Lee Jong Suk
  28. Lee Je Hoon
  29. Choi Woo Shik
  30. Ji Sung

Watch Byeon Woo Seok and Park Ji Hoon in their drama “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or check out Park Ji Hoon’s currently airing drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” below!

Watch Now

BIBI
Byeon Woo Seok
Choi Woo Shik
CORTIS
DAY6
ENHYPEN
Go Youn Jung
HANRORO
Heo Kyung Hwan
Ji Sung
Joo Woo Jae
KiiiKiii
Kim Go Eun
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Se Jeong
Kim Yong Bin
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Jun Young
Lee Sung Min
Lim Ji Yeon
Mun Ka Young
Park Jeong Min
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hyun
Park Seo Joon
RESCENE
Stray Kids
TWS
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)

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