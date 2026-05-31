'My Royal Nemesis' And Park Ji Hoon Top Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Rankings

“My Royal Nemesis” and “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” swept all of the top spots on this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors!

This week, SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” rose to No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.

Not only did “My Royal Nemesis” top the list of the most buzzworthy dramas, but its leads also made a strong showing on the list of the most buzzworthy drama cast members, where Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun climbed to No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

Park Ji Hoon continued his reign at No. 1 on the actor list, while his drama “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” stayed strong at No. 2 on the drama list.

In its final week on air, JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” jumped to No. 3 on the drama list, with leads Go Youn Jung and Koo Kyo Hwan ranking No. 6 and No. 7 on the actor list.

Netflix’s “The WONDERfools” held onto its spot at No. 4 on the drama list, while stars Park Eun Bin and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo came in at No. 4 and No. 8 respectively on the actor list.

tvN’s “Filing for Love” rose to No. 5 on the drama list this week, with leads Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung taking No. 5 and No. 9 respectively on the actor list.

ENA’s “The Scarecrow” maintained its position at No. 6 on the drama list, and star Park Hae Soo entered the actor list at No. 10.

Finally, MBC’s new action-comedy “Fifties Professionals” debuted at No. 8 on this week’s drama list.

The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

SBS “My Royal Nemesis” tvN “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” JTBC “We Are All Trying Here” Netflix “The WONDERfools” tvN “Filing for Love” ENA “The Scarecrow” tvN “Yumi’s Cells 3” MBC “Fifties Professionals” SBS “Sold Out on You” Disney+ “Gold Land”

Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week are as follows:

Park Ji Hoon (“The Legend of Kitchen Soldier”) Lim Ji Yeon (“My Royal Nemesis”) Heo Nam Jun (“My Royal Nemesis”) Park Eun Bin (“The WONDERfools”) Shin Hae Sun (“Filing for Love”) Go Youn Jung (“We Are All Trying Here”) Koo Kyo Hwan (“We Are All Trying Here”) Cha Eun Woo (“The WONDERfools”) Gong Myoung (“Filing for Love”) Park Hae Soo (“The Scarecrow”)

Watch full episodes of “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or start watching “Fifties Professionals” here:

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You can also binge-watch all of “Filing for Love” here:

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And all of “The Scarecrow” below!

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