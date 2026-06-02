Watch: Kang Han Na’s Ex-Husband Jin Sun Kyu And Current Husband Gong Myoung Put Aside Their Rivalry To Save Her In “Husbands In Action”

An unprecedented rescue mission is about to unfold in Netflix’s new film “Husbands in Action”!

“Husbands in Action” is an action-comedy about an ex-husband and a current husband who reluctantly join forces to rescue a wife kidnapped by a dangerous criminal organization.

On June 2, Netflix unveiled the film’s main poster and trailer.

The newly released poster highlights the hilariously incompatible chemistry between the two husbands, who seem like the last people who should ever work together. Choong Sik (Jin Sun Kyu), a narcotics detective and the ex-husband, strikes a pose showcasing his signature handcuff-arrest technique, hinting at his unconventional methods. In contrast, Min Seok (Gong Myoung), a veterinarian and the current husband, appears ready to sprint into action, creating a comical juxtaposition.

The poster also features the intimidating aura of Do Joon (Kim Ji Suk), the leader of a new drug trafficking organization, and his wife Hye Ran (Lee Da Hee), as well as Si Nae (Kang Han Na), the wife at the center of the case, and Yong Gang (Yoon Kyung Ho), the boss of the Yonggang gang. Together, they hint at a wildly unpredictable story full of tangled relationships and unexpected twists.

The main trailer opens with the constant bickering and rivalry between Choong Sik and Min Seok, who can barely stand each other whenever they meet. Forced into an uneasy alliance to save Si Nae and her daughter Yeon Ju, the pair quickly find themselves caught up in one mishap after another, signaling a rocky road ahead. Adding to the chaos are the schemes of Yong Gang, who is determined to restore his gang’s former glory, and Ara (Jun So Min), a determined reporter covering the drug organization crackdown, whose investigation further raises the stakes.

The film also promises plenty of spectacle, from thrilling car chases featuring stylish drifting to hard-hitting hand-to-hand combat and large-scale action sequences across land, sea, and air. One standout moment features the two men racing into action in powered paragliding suits while shouting, “We’re here to save you!”

Although Choong Sik and Min Seok are constantly at odds, their unexpectedly effective teamwork in moments of crisis is expected to deliver both explosive laughs and satisfying thrills.

Watch the teaser below!

“Husbands in Action” will premiere on June 19.

Watch Gong Myoung in his currently recent drama “Filing for Love”:

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Or watch Gong Myoung and Jin Sun Kyu’s hit film “Extreme Job” below:

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