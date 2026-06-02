XLOV Nearly Triples Their 1st-Week Sales Record With 'I,God'

XLOV is soaring to new heights with their latest comeback!

Last week, XLOV made their highly-anticipated return with their second mini album “I,God” and its title track “SERVE” on May 27. Within just two days, “I,God” had already sold over 110,000 copies, making it XLOV’s first album ever to surpass 100,000 first-week sales.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “I,God” went on to sell an impressive total of 224,291 copies in the first week of its release (May 27 to June 2), nearly tripling XLOV’s previous first-week sales record of 85,155 set by their first mini album “UXLXVE” last year.

Congratulations to XLOV on their new record!