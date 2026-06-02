TREASURE Breaks Their 1st-Day Sales Record + Tops iTunes Charts Worldwide With 'NEW WAV'

Just one day into their comeback, TREASURE has already set a new personal record!

On June 1 at 6 p.m. KST, TREASURE made their highly-anticipated return with the hip hop mini album “NEW WAV” and its title track “IF I.”

According to Hanteo Chart, “NEW WAV” sold an impressive total of 592,158 copies on its first day of sales alone, breaking TREASURE’s previous first-day sales record of 541,877 set by their last mini album “LOVE PULSE” in September.

Meanwhile, both “NEW WAV” and “IF I” soared to the top of iTunes charts in various countries around the world shortly after their release. According to YG Entertainment, by the morning of May 2 KST, “NEW WAV” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least eight different regions, while “IF I” had climbed to No. 1 on iTunes Top songs charts in at least seven regions.

Additionally, “IF I” reached No. 1 on Bugs’ realtime chart in Korea, along with AWA and Rakuten Music’s charts in Japan.

Congratulations to TREASURE!

Watch TREASURE’s dating show “Shining SOLO” with subtitles on Viki below:

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Or watch them on “Idol Festa Attack” below:

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