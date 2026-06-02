KATSEYE Re-Enters Billboard 200 And Hot 100 After American Music Awards Performance

Following their performance at the 2026 American Music Awards (AMAs), KATSEYE is back on Billboard’s Hot 100!

On June 2 local time, Billboard revealed that KATSEYE’s latest single “PINKY UP” had re-entered the Hot 100, its weekly ranking of the most popular songs in the United States. In what marks the single’s sixth consecutive week on the chart, “PINKY UP” returned to the Hot 100 at No. 92.

Meanwhile, KATSEYE’s debut EP “SIS (Soft Is Strong)” re-entered Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States, at No. 141. KATSEYE’s latest EP “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS” also rose to No. 110 in its 48th week on the Billboard 200.

Additionally, both EPs climbed back up Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart this week: “SIS (Soft Is Strong)” jumped to No. 13 in its 34th week on the chart, while “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS” rose to No. 27 in its 47th week.

Over on Billboard’s Global 200, “PINKY UP” rose to No. 111, with the group’s long-running hit “Gabriela” climbing to No. 156. On the Global Excl. U.S. chart, “PINKY UP” ranked No. 141, followed by “Gabriela” at No. 153.

Finally, KATSEYE jumped to No. 33 on Billboard’s Artist 100, marking their 52nd overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to KATSEYE!