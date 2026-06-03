Watch: Secret Hints At Comeback By Launching Official Social Media Accounts

This is not a drill: Secret is actually back!

On June 3, 17 years after their debut, the beloved second-generation girl group surprised fans by launching several official social media accounts. You can now find Secret on YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

For their first video on their new YouTube account, Secret’s Jun Hyosung and Jung Hana (Zinger) returned to the salon where they used to have their hair and makeup done during the early days of Secret’s career. After sharing a touching reunion with their former hairstylist and makeup artist, the two singers made a nostalgic transformation back into their iconic “Shy Boy” looks from 2011.

Although Secret never officially disbanded, the group has not been active in nearly a decade. After debuting together in 2009 under TS Entertainment, Secret promoted as a four-member group up until 2016, when Han Sun Hwa announced her departure from both the group and the agency. Jun Hyosung, Song Ji Eun, and Jung Hana continued to promote as a group until early 2018, when both Song Ji Eun and Jun Hyosung left TS Entertainment and filed lawsuits to confirm the invalidity of their contracts with the agency.

Follow Secret on their new social media accounts—and check out their first YouTube video—below!

Watch Jun Hyosung in her drama “Memorist” on Viki below:

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