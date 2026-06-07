TREASURE's 'NEW WAV' Becomes Their 2nd Album To Sell 1 Million Copies In 1st Week

TREASURE has notched another “million-seller” album!

Last week, TREASURE made their comeback with their fourth mini album “NEW WAV” and its hip hop title track “IF I” on June 1.

Hanteo Chart has now reported that “NEW WAV” sold an impressive total of 1,025,601 copies in the first week of its release (June 1 to 7).

“NEW WAV” is now TREASURE’s second album to surpass 1 million sales within the first week of its release, following their previous mini album “LOVE PULSE.”

Congratulations to TREASURE!

Watch TREASURE in “Idol Festa Attack” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And check out their dating show “Shining SOLO” below:

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