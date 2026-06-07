aespa Scores First Top 10 Album On Billboard 200 In 3 Years As 'LEMONADE' Debuts

aespa has notched another top 10 entry on the Billboard 200 with their latest album!

On June 7 local time, Billboard announced that aespa’s new album “LEMONADE” had debuted at No. 9 on its main Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States.

“LEMONADE” also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, meaning it was the second best-selling album of the week in the United States.

Notably, “LEMONADE” is aespa’s first album to enter the top 10 of the Billboard 200 in three years—and their third overall, following their 2022 mini album “Girls” (which peaked at No. 3) and their 2023 mini album “MY WORLD” (No. 9).

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “LEMONADE” earned a total of 41,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on June 4. The album’s total score consisted of 34,500 traditional album sales and 6,500 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units—which translates to 6.73 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), “LEMONADE” earned a total of 41,000 equivalent album units during the week ending on June 4. The album’s total score consisted of 34,500 traditional album sales and 6,500 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units—which translates to 6.73 million on-demand audio streams over the course of the week.

In addition to being the group’s third top 10 album, “LEMONADE” is aespa’s eighth chart entry overall on the Billboard 200, following “Savage” (which peaked at No. 20), “Girls” (No. 3), “MY WORLD” (No. 9), “Drama” (No. 33), “Armageddon” (No. 25), “Whiplash” (No. 50), and “Rich Man” (No. 12).

Congratulations to aespa!

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