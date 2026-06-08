Jin Sun Kyu, Gong Myoung, Kim Ji Suk, And More Get Caught Up In The Kidnapping Of Kang Han Na In New Film “Husbands In Action”

The upcoming Netflix film “Husbands in Action” has shared new stills of its characters!

“Husbands in Action” is an action-comedy about an ex-husband and a current husband who reluctantly join forces to rescue a wife kidnapped by a dangerous criminal organization.

The stills present a chaotic story, featuring Chung Sik (Jin Sun Kyu), an ace narcotics detective and the ex-husband, and Min Seok (Gong Myoung), a young, handsome veterinarian and current husband. The two are locked in a tense battle of wills over family section seating at their daughter’s English speech contest, setting up anticipation for their clashing chemistry and comedic back-and-forth.

In the stills, the two men are shown deep in thought as they stand in front of a uniquely designed animal hospital van with ear-like features, then chasing someone through a residential alley, and later being pressed closely together inside a cold storage facility. Forced to stay together at all times for an operation, their coordination as they work to save their wife and daughter heightens anticipation.

Meanwhile, Do Joon (Kim Ji Suk), the leader of the new drug organization “Black Sugar” is taken hostage and forced into the two husbands’ joint operation as part of a plan orchestrated by Do Joon’s wife Hye Ran (Lee Da Hee).

The image of Min Seok gripping the steering wheel with a faintly unhinged look in his eyes, alongside Do Joon who appears visibly terrified while being held captive, foreshadows the various ordeals he will face during the operation.

Adding to the mix, Yong Kang (Yoon Kyung Ho), who is released from prison after serving a 10-year sentence, draws attention with attire that evokes the aura of a boss and a confident demeanor as he leads his subordinates. He joins the husbands’ rescue operation to deal with Do Joon after he has taken over his territory, teasing the variables he will introduce.

Also central to the story are Si Nae (Kang Han Na), the kidnapped wife of the two husbands and the starting point of the narrative; Hye Ran, who orchestrates a kidnapping scheme to recover her husband Do Joon; and Ara (Jun So Min), a social affairs reporter who circles around Chung Sik in pursuit of an exclusive story.

Si Nae is shown lying her daughter on her lap to comfort her, suggesting a calm and steady presence that does not waver despite the kidnapping and signaling someone who refuses to be intimidated in a crisis.

Hye Ran, seated in a suit and wearing accessories, shows cool charisma as the organization’s brain.

Ara, staring intently with a serious facial expression, reflects her role as a reporter who frequently moves between police circles in pursuit of stories.

In other moments, Si Nae is seen watching her ex-husband Chung Sik with her arms crossed in apparent disapproval, Hye Ran continues a presentation while wearing glasses, and Ara smiles as she looks at Chung Sik, further teasing their respective roles.

“Husbands in Action” will premiere on June 19.

Watch Gong Myoung in his latest drama “Filing for Love”:

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Or watch Gong Myoung and Jin Sun Kyu’s hit film “Extreme Job” below:

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